Can you hazard a guess at how our latest mystery tool was used?

Hello from Hazard!



We had more guesses come in on Item No. 1218. Many guessed it is a point driver for installing glass in wooden windows.

Gary Depriest said it is manufactured by Somaca and used to install glazing points when installing glass in windows and picture frames.

Mike Konro agrees and said he has one and it holds glass in a frame. “It shoots a small diamond shape staple in the frame to hold glass.”

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted the item.



Terry Agin, of Lincoln Way Auction, Bucyrus, Ohio, said Item No. 1219 are “short rails” for antique beds on display. “Taking far less room to display a bed, my Dad and Mom used them in their antique store they started in 1963.”

Richard Bader, Middletown, New York; Dean A. Smith; and Mark Giles, of Johnson Auction Service Inc., Moon Township, Pennsylvania, all agree they are bed headboard/footboard display brackets, used to display headboards and

footboards in stores (Patent No. 1,742,139 — 1929).

Winland also submitted Item No. 1219.



We’ll show another item from Winland, Item No. 1220. Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!