Roundup of FFA news for July 2, 2020

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help students and families in the local community.

The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural and Rural Community Outreach Program which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

Members of the Zane Trace FFA will work with first and second grade students to grow fruits and vegetables for the school cafeteria. They will also raise chickens in a portable chicken coop to donate meat and eggs to the Church Triumphant Food Pantry.

A total of 12 grants were awarded to the Allen East, Collins Career Center, Greene County Career Center, Hillsboro, Indian Lake, Miller City, National Trail-MVCTC, Ridgedale, Spencerville, Twin Valley South-MVCTC, Versailles and Zane Trace chapters. These FFA chapters were awarded grants for projects that will be completed between July and the end of 2020. The ARCOP program is a partnership between the Ohio FFA Foundation and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.