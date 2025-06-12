Roundup of FFA news for June 12, 2025

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA delivered 47 no-sew blankets to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on May 19. The project was coordinated by Savannah Jenkins and Keira DiBenedetto. The blanket-making materials were purchased with funds from the chapter’s sausage breakfast, held in early February.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Eight members of Zane Trace FFA cleaned up the roads around the Zane Trace School District on April 25. Throughout the event, organized by Elise DePugh, members learned to dispose of waste properly and perform proper safety practices. Over 32 bags of trash were collected and disposed of through the project, with help from Kate and Brad DePugh.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA held its annual Elementary Ag. Day and helped with Field Day for the Fayetteville-Perry Elementary students on May 16. For the Ag. Day activity, members set up a petting zoo, including pigs, goats, lambs, cows, chickens, a bunny, horses and a dog. Members made posters to put on the animals’ pens, informing students about their diet, uses and origin. There were also 14 members who drove a tractor to school as part of the event. For Field Day, 17 different stations were set up for the kids to play, which included water games and a dunk tank, tug-of-war, kickball and more. Over 350 elementary students participated.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently held its annual fishing derby at the school pond to celebrate the high school’s annual Transition Day. Over 40 eighth- to 11th-grade students participated.

The winners included David Seese, Abigail Demczyk, Ben Demczyk, Kade Kelso, Will Shearer, Xavier Hnanicek and Dominick Paschall.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Charlie Hollan, of Black River FFA, earned the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification during the 2024-25 school year.

Over the past five years in the Black River Agricultural Education program, Hollan has developed a diverse and well-rounded supervised agricultural experience. His job placement experiences include working at Rain’s Showpigs, Geig’s Orchard and Branchline Farms. In addition, he has pursued several entrepreneurial ventures, raising and exhibiting market hogs, lambs, poultry, steers and goats. He will continue his education this fall at Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, majoring in agribusiness management.