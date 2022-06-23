Roundup of FFA news for June 23, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 30, members of the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade. Members rode through Nashville on their hand-decorated hay wagon and threw candy out to bystanders attending the event. The annual parade is held to honor our veterans who served in order to protect our nation. Sweet Breeze Farms provided the wagon, and Jayme Pennell drove the tractor to haul the float through the parade.

