Roundup of FFA news for June 27, 2024

WATERFORD, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Josie Burke, Lanee Heiss, Allison Huck and Payge Lane were awarded their State FFA Degrees at the 96th Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus. Each recipient received a gold State FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Burke is the daughter of Donnie and Shawna Burke. Heiss is the daughter of Charlie and Rachel Heiss. Huck is the daughter of Joe and Kristin Huck. Lane is the daughter of Ross and Jessica Lane.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA helped host the May Elementary Field Day and Ag. Day on May 17.

Many members lead rotations for games on and around the athletic field area during the field day, 14 members participated in a Drive Your Tractor to School Day and students brought in animals and made informational posters for the petting zoo.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA held an officer workshop on May 29 and May 30. On the first day, officers did get-to-know activities and completed team building activities to learn more about being a team. On the second day, the officer team laid out all the activities for the year and planned FFA week.