Roundup of FFA news for June 8, 2023

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA chapter held “Food for America,” May 30. United elementary students were invited to walk through an agricultural classroom where they were greeted by livestock and pets that FFA students had on display. Students brought in Holstein calves, a dairy cow, angus beef, a pony, lambs, goats, chickens, geese, ducks, a rabbit and a turtle.

Over 600 students, teachers, and guests attended. United High school FFA members supervised and taught students about the animals as they walked through.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio — The National FFA Organization has awarded a total of $20,000 to support seven members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter who are pursuing their higher education goals in the upcoming academic year.

Members Austin Etzler, Bryce Bennett, Dalton Mullins, Eli Miller, Kelsey Pettit, Mallory Mitchem and Natalie Lindsey received funding from individuals, businesses, corporate sponsors and donors who encourage excellence and provide scholarships in order to enable students to pursue their educational goals.

The 2023 scholarship recipients were selected from thousands of applicants from across the country. Currently, hundreds of sponsors and donors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, agricultural experience, agricultural education and future goals.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On May 16 and 17, the Zane Trace FFA chapter hosted five classes with third grade students for a lesson on dairy cattle and dairy products. All of the students had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a Jersey heifer, learn breeds of dairy cattle and sample yogurt parfaits at the end of the lesson. While enjoying the yogurt parfaits students gained knowledge on the nutritional benefits of dairy products in a balanced diet. Additionally students learned how to identify real dairy products in the grocery store and watched a video tour of a Cold Creek Jerseys, a working dairy farm in Salem, Ohio.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 23, the West Holmes FFA chapter conducted the last meeting of the year. Prior to the chapter meeting, retiring officers and incoming officer team met to discuss duties for the upcoming year.

The meeting was called to order by Alex Pringle. The new officer team shared with the chapter the treasurer’s account and minutes of the previous meeting. Committees discussed end of the year planning, home visits, the summer schedule, and the Memorial Day parade float.

At the end of the meeting, Andi Schuch handed out Member of the Month Certificates to Madison Ringwalt, Becca Schuch, Sarah Irwin, and Alysa Pringle for their contributions to our chapter. Certificates were also given to retiring officers Becca Schuch, Sarah Irwin, Alysa Pringle and Derek Miller for their countless hours of service to the chapter.

On May 29, 19 members of the chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade. Attendants were Casey Ogi, Garrett Fowler, Claire Drzazga, Sophia Stitizlein, Jenna Zimmerly, Maren Drzazga, Alex Pringle, Blake Patterson, Wyatt Schlauch, Colby Long, Quentin Vehrs, Laina Croskey, Taelor Patterson, John Maloney, Bree Pringle, Tyler Zimmerly, Maison Carter, Derek Miller and Wyatt Myers.

• • •

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — On May 11, the Plymouth FFA hosted the annual little farmer’s day. FFA members bring in animals to present to elementary students. Members get to interact with the younger students and talk with them about their project or any agriculturally related topics. This event helps young students to develop a sense of compassion towards animals while learning about animal by-products and how they work.

Members who participated were Sarah Hoak, Kansas Huston, Kyrsten Caudill, Katelyn Swingle, Kristen Swingle, Aly Lewis, Nicole Beverage, Morgan Follett, Taylor Dean, Paige Letner, Zach Miller, Olivia Balkin, Armando Flores, Ava Stine, Addy Voorhees, Mya Stine, Christian Conklin, Matthew Gillum, Jack Kelbley, Kelsey Surgener, Walker Wallace, Colton Hass, Luke Kelbley, Jacob Page, Kendyll Tolbert, Jeric Tackett, Aaliyah Grose, Benji Oney, Braden Montgomery, Destiny Detillion, and Tim Linstrum. Students from their art classes also assisted in face painting. The face painters included Camryn Wallace, Rylie Edwards, Naomy Salvateria, Kennedi Frisch, Arianna Detillion, Josie Rank, and Serina Brown. Four elementary students who are not members of the Plymouth FFA participated. Third grader Dereck Reer brought his poultry and lambs. Fifth grader Brooke Dean brought her rabbits and Garrett and Gavin Bishop from Pioneer FFA brought a pig.

This year the event hosted beef cattle, swine, dairy goats, lambs, poultry, rabbits, face painting, tractors, a fire truck and students even got to plant their own flowers in recycled milk cartons.

The 95th Ohio FFA Convention was held May 4-5, and the Plymouth FFA celebrated their state level achievements by sending ten members to Columbus to the Ohio State Fairgrounds where the convention was held. The chapter was recognized for the Charitable Giving award. This recognition is given to chapters who have donated $500 or more to their local communities.

The chapter was also recognized for the Chapter Trust award. The Ohio FFA Foundation Chapter Trust Fund Program offers an opportunity for each chapter to make a long-term investment to support future FFA member awards, scholarships and leadership activities for years to come.

Two chapter officers were recognized at state level for their gold-rated officer books. Those members were Katelyn Swingle for her gold-rated secretary book and Ava Stine for her Gold Rated treasurer book.

Braden Montgomery was awarded fourth place in the plant systems department for division five for his Agriscience Fair project. Aliya Echelbarger also received her Ohio FFA State Degree as well. The state degree is the highest credit within the Ohio FFA Association. Echelbarger will also receive the American Degree alongside Aaron Kuhn this October at National Convention.

• • •

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — At the year end banquet, Northridge FFA chapter seniors were acknowledged and several students were given star awards for their dedication to the Northridge FFA Chapter.

Star award winners were:

• Star 1st year member — Brayden Dowis

• Star Greenhand — Cassie Lahrmer

• Star Sophomore — Courtney BeVier

• Star Junior — Madison Hoover

• Star Senior — Kinsley Tuttle

• 110% Award — Olivia Bird

State degree recipients are Darla Dorman and Madison Hoover and American degree recipient is Megan Thompson.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter attended the 95th Annual Ohio FFA Convention, May 4 and 5. The chapter received a Gold Rated Chapter Award and was recognized as a Charitable Giving chapter.

Reporter Brooklyn Iles, secretary Anne Murphy and treasurer Cassidy Feldhaus received Gold Rated Officer pins. Sarah Wolfer received first place in the Agricultural Processing Proficiency Award Area for selling goat milk products through her business. Kennedy Short, as the Ohio FFA State Sentinel, was in action throughout the sessions.

Five members received State Degrees. The students are Logan Kingus, Anne Murphy, Claire Schaefer, Kadie Short and Katey Wolfer.