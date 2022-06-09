Roundup of FFA news for June 9, 2022

Wellington, Ohio — The Wellington FFA chapter held its banquet at Wellington High School, May 13. The chapter recognized members for participating in contests and fundraisers and also acknowledged those who received their degrees this year. The chapter participated in 17 different Career Development Events and had two teams place in the top 10 in the state competition. The Nursery and Landscape team that included Derrick Andolsek, Natalie Calfo, Alaina Collins and Heather Reininger placed 8th in the state. The Grain Merchandising team that consisted of Dustin Andolsek, Derrick Andolsek, Natalie Calfo and Heather Reininger placed 7th in the state.

The chapter degree recipients included Henry Abram, Tyson Boley, Jayde Davis, Landon Davidson, Savannah Gundert, Scott Hook, Autumne Jones, Jaclyn Krakomperger, Shelby Manning, Brandi McCraw, Estella Ohly, Jillian Stannard and Joshua Wright. The State Degree recipients included Natalie Calfo, Alaina Collins, Heather Reininger and Mollie Shinsky.

Members were also recognized for their grades throughout this year. The Freshman Scholarship went to Grace Knapp. The Sophomore Scholarship award went to Scott Hook and Jillian Stannard. The Junior Scholarship award went to Marshal Mull. The Senior Scholarship award went to Natalie Calfo.

The outstanding member awards go to those who have been involved in a variety of events and have gone above and beyond. The Outstanding Freshman award went to Carlee Covington. The Outstanding Sophomore award went to Savannah Gundert. The Outstanding Junior award went to Dustin Andolsek. The Outstanding Senior award went to Hunter Cantwell.

The What Took You So Long! award goes to a first-year senior member who went above and beyond. This award went to Ava Zadorozny.

The banquet concluded with the installation of the 2022-23 officer team: President Alaina Collins; Vice President Jillian Stannard; Secretary Jaclyn Krakomperger; Treasurer Scott Hook; Reporter Heather Reininger; Student Advisor Jasper Parr; and Sentinel Savannah Gundert.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Eleven members of the Loudonville FFA chapter were recently awarded Ohio FFA state awards at the annual Ohio FFA Convention. State FFA Degrees were earned by juniors Brett Carnegie, Emma Burkhalter and Laura Cutlip; senior Zoie Lozier and 2021 graduate Bo Regan.

The Loudonville FFA chapter went to the Ohio Expo Center for the 94th annual state convention May 5-6. In the fourth session, members participated in the agriscience fair; Hudson and Natalie Endslow received second place in the power division for middle school. Emily Kern and Abby Eikleberry placed second as well in the food science middle school division.

There were three officers who received gold ratings on their books. These officers include Secretary Linde Hahn, treasure Laura Cutlip and historian Sydney Portz.