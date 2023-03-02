Roundup of FFA news for March 2, 2023

Southern FFA
FFA officer travels to capital Southern Local High School FFA officer Gabe Blissenbach represented the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and the school chapter Feb. 15 during a visit to Ag Day at the state capital. Blissenbach, who serves as chaplain with the school organization, had the opportunity to meet with legislators on current agriculture issues and discussions included eminent domain reform, rural internet and broadband availability, agricultural education and the environmental impacts of the recent East Palestine train derailment. He is pictured with Columbiana County Farm Bureau board trustee Phil Greenisen. (Submitted photo)

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter hosted a fundraiser Feb. 6 at the Berlin Farmstead Restaurant. Members served as greeters, hostesses and table cleaners. Over 200 members of the community came out to support the chapter.

The West Holmes FFA agricultural communications team competed in the state contest Feb. 4. The team placed 13th in the state. Individual placings were Becca Schuch, 22nd; Maren Drzazga, 43rd; Sarah Irwin, 64th and Alysa Pringle, 65th. Alternates were Alex Pringle and Quentin Vehrs.

• • •

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — New Holland North America and Raven Industries have announced the donation of agricultural technology education simulators to 11 FFA chapters across the United States. After a rigorous selection process, the Ohio and Pennsylvania FFA chapters picked as finalists are Botkins FFA in Ohio and Cedar Crest FFA in Pennsylvania.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA hosted its annual strawberry fundraiser, surpassing its goal of 515 flats of strawberries and selling 615 flats.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter started off its Spring Judging Invitationals Feb. 18 at the Mt. Gilead Judging Invitational at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. Team members participated in the poultry judging competitions.

The following team members participated and earned 5th place in the competition: Summer Sooy, 14th; Skyla Haislip, 26th; Emma McCann, 37th; Hailey Lambdin, 43rd; Jessie Blicha, 44th; Gianni Bonidie, 47th; and Peter Howard, 50th.

