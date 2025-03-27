Roundup of FFA news for March 27, 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA member Makenzie Mast participated in the state speaking contest at Marysville High School March 1, finishing 10th in her prelim room for prepared speaking with her speech “Why is farming so expensive?” Mast previously finished first at the subdistrict competition Feb. 5 at Plymouth High School and third at the district competition Feb. 11 at Colonel Crawford High School.

Other members who performed well at the subdistrict competition Feb. 5 included Natty Lint, who finished eighth in creed speaking; Logan Van Dalen, who finished fifth in extemporaneous speaking, and Emma Eberhard, who finished fourth in advanced prepared speaking.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Ag Food and Natural Resources classes took the Greenhand quiz Feb. 18 and the Livestock Selection class took the Farm Business Management exam Feb. 4.

The Greenhand team placed third in the district and 43rd in the state out of 159 teams and 3,138 individuals. Team members included Emma McDonnell, Nevaeh Mast, Reece Anderson, Makenzie Mast, Courtney Crider, Gabby Fowler, Bridget Umstead, Ellie Babitt, Ellectra Beachy, Madison Mittman, Natty Lint, Natalie Lauriha, Cadence Martie, Mia Spencer, Reagan Mackey, Andrew Weaver, Jack Jewell, Cam Hinton, Zander Croskey, Kendra Hall, Rayne Larimore, Haylie Stancill, Payton Taylor, Wyatt Troyer, Hayden Conkle, Deacon Clemens, Chloe Kaser and Jackson Baker.

The Farm Business Management team placed 10th in the district and 72nd in the state. Team members included Shane Lorentz, Cara McMillien, Leland Landaw, Landrie Croskey, Rainbow Haudenschield, Emmy Miller, Jenna Brumme and Carson Horn.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA competed in the District Ag Sales event at Hillsdale High school Feb. 25, placing second and earning a spot at the state event. Individually, Alex Pringle finished first, Garrett Fowler second, Logan Van Dalen 12th and Blake Patterson 22nd. The team then placed 10th at the State Ag Sales event at the Ohio FFA Center in Columbus March 10.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter recently participated in the Indian Lake Spring Judging Invitational as they prepared for the upcoming Ohio FFA State Judging Competition.

In the poultry evaluation competition, the Black River team showcased their expertise, earning impressive individual placements: Emma McCann placed fourth and middle school team members Kade Kelso placed third and Aidan Sas placed fourth.

In the general livestock judging contest, the Black River team secured 27th place overall. Team members included Parker Broadsword, Adalee Hollan, Rylee Howard, Addison Flynn, Charlie Hollan and eighth-grader Emily Kiser.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter participated in the Ashland FFA Judging Invitational at the Ashland County Fairgrounds March 15. Members competed in the Poultry Evaluation and General Livestock Judging competitions, with the poultry judging team finishing fourth.

The Poultry Judging team achieved an impressive fourth-place finish. Individually, Emma McCann finished eighth and Kade Kelso finished 17th. Other team members included Caleb Howard, Aidan Sas, Dagur Charlton, Savanna Landrum and David Bryant.

The General Livestock Judging team finished 24th overall, with Addison Flynn finishing 16th individually. Other team members included Rylee Howard and Adalee Hollan.