Roundup of FFA news for March 3, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter continued working the entire first week of February to get ready for the 44th Annual Sausage Breakfast. After an ice storm hit Feb. 4, the breakfast was postponed until Feb. 11, when many members woke at 2:30 a.m. to serve the meals.

A total of 604 meals were served. Along with these meals, the chapter has made $4,795 for Nationwide Children’s Hospitals, the junior fair board and the Pete Dunkle Scholarship Fund.

The sausage breakfast week included teaching and learning in addition to other work. The chapter taught elementary lessons on where sausage comes from, what pigs eat and how much baby pigs weigh to students in Kindergarten through fourth grade.

The chapter collects sap from trees outside the school each year, and boil it to make maple syrup to sell. The chapter brought 24 bottles to sell at the breakfast.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Emma Burkhalter, of the Loudonville FFA chapter, competed in Grain Merchandising Online Preliminary Career Development Event Jan. 25. She placed 21st out of 384 in the contest.