Roundup of FFA news for March 7, 2019

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Feb. 22, the Northwestern FFA chapter hosted a chili and crockpot cook-off and dodgeball tournament to benefit the Michelle Dudte family.

During this benefit, 15 dodgeball teams of six to 10 players competed. Members of the winning team included: JJ Cline, Cole Hoffer, Lizzy Howman, Allie Kandel, Nick Kandel, Dugan McLaughlin, Karlie Mower and Riley Stull.

There were five entries in the food contest, topped by Savannah Moore’s broccoli cheese noodle soup. In the chili cookoff, Sarah Howman’s chilli placed first with 39 votes, followed closely by Heather Nupp in second with 37 votes.

The chapter raised over $1,100 to benefit the family.

On Feb. 18, members participated in multiple judging contests at the Mount Gilead Invitational. Members competed in General Livestock, Wildlife Management and Milk Quality Products.

In the General Livestock judging contest, Abby Ramseyer and Craig Wellert competed. The team placed 42nd overall. Austin Beegle and Cole Marley competed in the wildlife management judging contest.

The team placed 12th overall, with Beegle placing 11th, and Marley placing 15th individually. Jadeyn Berry, Alex Borton, and Arianna Borton competed in the Milk Quality and Products judging contest. The focus of the Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event is raw milk quality, federal milk marketing orders and attributes of selected milk products. The team placed fourth overall, with Alex Borton placing second, Arianna Borton placing fourth, and Jadeyn Berry placing seventh individually.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Feb. 13, Black River FFA member Chloee Howard participated in the District 3 Public Speaking Career Development Event, held at Norwayne High School.

Howard competed in the “extemporaneous” event, which requires members to present on a randomly assigned topic. Howard received the topic of “Community Supported Agriculture.”

She earned fourth place in her division.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter, along with the Zane Trace Adult Farmers Club, hosted their 41st annual sausage breakfast for the community Feb. 1.

More than 550 meals were served between 5-9 a.m., and nearly $4,000 in donations was collected. The proceeds from the event benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ross County Junior Fair.

Adult and youth volunteers worked with ZT cafeteria staff throughout the week to process nine hogs into nearly 800 pounds of sausage links to serve during the breakfast. They also prepared over 2,000 pancakes.

In another recent project, nearly 250 first and second-grade students took part in lessons about pig growth and nutrition taught recently by ZT FFA members.

The chapter recently concluded its annual strawberry sale to benefit CROP/CWS charity. CROP stands for Christian Rural Outreach Program and the organization has been a partner with the Ohio FFA Association since 1952.

One of the supplies provided by CROP is large wool blankets, which are used to provide warmth and shelter for individuals affected by natural disasters and poverty. The ZT FFA made a goal of selling enough strawberries to cover the entire football field with wool blankets, a task that would require the purchase of 130 blankets.

Over 370 nine pound flats of berries were sold by members during the two-week sale, which generated enough proceeds to buy 140 blankets.

Extra strawberries will be for sale the week of March 12 at the agriculture shop. Call 740-775-1809 to order.

On Feb. 8, three members attended the Ohio College of Agriculture Young Leaders Conference at the Nationwide 4-H Building.

Seniors Cody Clark, Katie Shelby and Gabby Gwinn participated in leadership seminars, learned business dinner etiquette and practiced their interview skills during the event.

During the event, Cody Clark was selected as the recipient of a $500 scholarship, which he will use to fund his education at Wright State University this fall.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA Week Feb. 18-23. During the week, members used various activities to promote FFA and the opportunities available for all youth.

They also constructed a display in the Loudonville Equity windows.

On Monday, the chapter had the students bring their trucks to school and it was also America Day. Tuesday, the students took cards and planted seeds with residents from McMullen Assisted Care.

Wednesday’s activities had to be rescheduled due to a snow day. They included selling root beer floats with all proceeds going to Akron Children’s Hospital. Over $400 was raised. Agriculture coloring books were created and taken to McMullen Elementary the next week.

Thursday, the student body was encouraged to wear blue and gold colors, and members served the FFA’s annual teacher luncheon. FFA members served teachers pulled pork, baked beans, sweet potatoes, applesauce, and desserts that they had prepared.

Friday was drive-a-tractor-to-school day, and during study lab (10:35-11:15) the FFA held the Ag Olympics and at the end the officers, Leah Carnegie and Josh Book got pied in the face from voting during the week by the student body.

To conclude the week, FFA members attended Leadership 212 National FFA leadership training with other chapters from around the state at Union Local High School.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA celebrated FFA week through multiple activities.

On Monday, Feb. 18, members coordinated a breakfast for local farmers to show their appreciation.

Tuesday, the chapter made homemade ice cream to sell at the high school and middle school lunches.

Then on Thursday, David Brown, a paralympic gold medalist and motivational speaker, visited the high school to speak about the power that we have inside. Following the presentation, the Norwayne FFA officers put on a lunch for the teachers, to thank them for the work they put towards education.

During the school day on Friday, students took a trip to the old Creston Middle School for a general safety day. There were presentations from Canaan Township Fire Department, Creston Police Department, OSU Senior Capstone students, Wayne County Farm Bureau, Central Fire Department, and Canaan Road Department. Through these presentations they learned about grain bin safety, distracted driving reactions, the dangers of drinking and driving, tractor safety, farm safety and reaction times, road safety, and snow plow awareness.