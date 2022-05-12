Roundup of FFA news for May 12, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter, a satellite of PRCTC, traveled to Columbus for the 94th Ohio FFA State Convention May 5 and 6. During the two-day event several members were recognized for their achievements throughout the year.

Chapter secretary Braylee Burkitt, treasurer Lily Rose and reporter Austin McNichols were presented pins for earning gold ratings on their officer books. Sophomores Kailee Adkins and Kendra Detillion placed first in the food science and technology division of the FFA Agriscience Fair with their research project involving nut-free fillings for buckeye candies.

Sophomores Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston also placed first in the animal sciences division with their six month research study over the impact of meteorological events on egg production. Senior Morgan Congrove placed first in the equine entrepreneurship proficiency award competition with her SAE project that involved training and marketing six barrel racing horses over three years.

Six members, Alayna Butler, Braylee Burkitt, Morgan Congrove, Carmen Corcoran, Colt Clyne and Zach Naumovski, received their State FFA Degrees as well. The members who won their respective competitions will now advance to National FFA Competition. Finalists for the National FFA Convention will be announced in early August with judging to follow in the fall.

During their trip to the Convention the members toured the Ohio State Waterman Dairy Farm and Horticultural plots as well as the Stratford Ecological Center and Farm in Delaware.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On April 26, four members of the West Holmes FFA went to Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute to compete in the state floriculture contest. The team placed 18th and individually Becca Schuch was 67th, Maria Steiner was 74th, Sarah Irwin was 81st and Alysa Pringle was 84th.

Members Jess Miller and Dakotah Ringwalt also participated in the online test prior to the state contest.

On April 30, the West Holmes FFA competed in the state agricultural issues forum contest. The team placed second in the state. The team consisted of Cora Crilow, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Andi Schuch and Becca Schuch.

West Holmes FFA members participated in the trap shoot April 23. The girls team placed second out of eight teams. Becca Schuch and Logan VanSickle tied for fifth place overall and Schuch was the highest girl scorer. Emma Stitzlein and Alexa Tate tied for second, Andi Schuch was fourth, and Amy Hughes was fifth in the girls. Justice Hendrix and Keith Hawkins rounded out the shooters.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA members baked, cooked and served breakfast for the staff and administrators assigned to the elementary, middle school and high school April 29. That day was scheduled as a professional development day.

FFA members prepared scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, french toast casserole, muffins, fruit and toast. The staff was also provided with their choice of orange juice, milk, coffee or water. A total of 56 staff members and administrators were served breakfast.