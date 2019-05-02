Roundup of FFA news for May 2, 2019

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Miami Trace FFA held their annual Parent-Member Banquet April 16, at the new Miami Trace High School. There were approximately 500 people in attendance.

Numerous scholarships were presented to senior FFA members. FFA Alumni scholarships were awarded to Kale Howard and Abby Riley; Meri Grace Carson received the Cummings Scholarship; the Wendt Group Scholarship was awarded to Andrea Robinson; Nathan Molloy received the Steven Bennett Scholarship; Becca Ratliff received the Mark Garland Scholarship; Tori Evans received the Evans Family Scholarship.

There were two recipients of the Justin Stuckey Scholarship: Abbi Pettit and Cassie Baird; and the Farmer’s School Scholarship was awarded to Khenadi Grubb and Wyatt Cory.

The highest honor an FFA Chapter can bestow on any individual is the Honorary Chapter Degree. This year Mitch Culbert received the degree.

This year nine individuals will receive State FFA Degrees: Cassie Baird, Grant DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Regan Hagler, Aubrey McCoy, Anita Pursell, Aubrey Schwartz, Victoria Waits, and Matthew Warner.

There are eight members receiving American Degrees, including: Bj Anders, Nicholas Elrich, Garrett Hagler, Rebecca Heckathorn, Charles Milsted, JM Perill, Todd Peterson, and Abbygail Pitstick.

Proficiency awards were presented to:

Swine Production Entrepreneurship, Meri Grace Carson placed first at districts; organic agriculture, Grant DeBruin in Top 4 in the state; agricultural sales placement, graduate Rebecca Heckathorn placed first at districts and is awaiting an interview for top 4 placing at state;

Small Animal Production and Care, Aubrey Schwartz placed second at districts.

The freshman leadership award recipients were: Libby Alshire, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Connor Collins, Tyler Cummings, Blayne Ferguson, Lexi Hagler, Kylan Knapp, Weston Pettit, and Emily Taylor.

The sophomore leadership award recipients were Luke Anders, Wyatt Atley, Reagan Barton, Kyler Batson, Graham Carson, Collin Farrens, Derek Mitchem, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart, Matthew Webb, and Lydia Zwoll.

Junior leadership awards recipients include: Grant DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Regan Hagler, Anthony Mayer, Aubrey McCoy, Anita Pursell, Aubrey Schwartz, Sam Sever, Ben Speakman, Victoria Waits, and Matthew Warner.

Senior leadership award recipients were: Cassie Baird, Meri Grace Carson, Wyatt Cory, Tyler Eggleton, Tori Evans, Khenadi Grubb, Abbi Pettit, Becca Ratliff, Andrea Robinson, and Terry Stebelton.

The top 10 outstanding members of the chapter were: Meri Grace Carson, Connor Collins, Lahni Stachler, Tyler Cummings, Abbi Pettit, Victoria Waits, Graham Carson, Aubrey Schwartz, Bryce Bennett, and Weston Pettit.

This year, the Star Greenhands were Tyler Cummings and Connor Collins.

The Star Farmer for 2018 was Meri Grace Carson.

The chapter also rewards a member as the Star Chapter Agribusiness Member. This year the winner was Tori Evans.

The 2019-2020 officer team consists of president, Aubrey Schwartz; vice president, Anita Pursell; secretary, Morgan Eggleton; treasurers, Graham Carson and Kylie Pettit; reporter, Aubrey McCoy; publicity reporter, Regan Hagler; student advisor, Lahni Stachler; sentinel, Luke Anders; Growing Leaders, Blayne Ferguson, Building Communities, Matthew Warner, Strengthening Ag, Weston Pettit, and Lab Manager, Bryce Bennett.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA Members participated in Beautify for the Buck Fifty April 11. Members walked along the sides of Sulphur Spring Road in search of cans, bottles, plastic cups and other trash.

Ninety members took part in the event and a total of 42 bags of trash were collected between Snyder Road to the north and the entrance to Great Seal Park to the south.

Twelve members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter have been selected as finalists in the Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair: Cody Clark, Jiarui Zhang, Henry Zitzelberger and Lilly Stewart, all within plant systems;

Briana Fetters and Hallee Scott, Makensie Lunsford and Reese Hartsaugh, Gabby Gwinn and Katie Shelby, Laynee Hill, all in food science and technology; and Dylan Wolfe, social science.

These members will compete May 2 at the Ohio Expo Center during the FFA State Convention.

Members toured the Ohio State University Waterman Research Farm March 26.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — The Tri-Rivers Career Center FFA gathered for their annual awards banquet, April 11.

Holly McClay, the Ohio FFA vice president, was also present and spoke at the banquet.

In addition the new 2019-2020 officer team was installed.