Roundup of FFA news for May 22, 2025

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter held its annual banquet April 17. The chapter recognized members, advisors, parents and other community members who helped make the last year a success.

Scholarships were presented to Megan Brandt, Addyson Butts, Caitlin Cottrill, Hannah Cummings, Carter Denney, Hannah Houck, Carley Payton, Cotey Payton, Emily Reeves, Ellie Robinette, Abbie Steele, Eric Taylor and Lily Waddle.

The Wendt Group Scholarship was awarded to Mallory Johnson. Lily Waddle received the Breedlove Scholarship. The Garland Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Hunter Havens. The Alan Cutter Scholarship was awarded to Megan Brandt, Garrett Carson, and Eric Taylor. Hunter Havens received the We Build America Scholarship. Mallory Johnson was the recipient of the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Carley Payton and Cotey Payton received the Evans Family Scholarship. The Paul Miller Scholarship was awarded to Hunter Havens. The Larry Carmen Scholarship was awarded to Eric Taylor and Owen Teter. The recipient of the Rick Cottrill Memorial Scholarship was Caitlin Cottrill. Hannah Cummings received the Mayer Farm Equipment Scholarship. The Billy Cummings Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Carley Payton and Cotey Payton. The Rodney Miller Scholarship was awarded to Garrett Carson and Hannah Cummings. Hunter Havens received the Robert Knecht Memorial Scholarship. Finally, the Christy Wilt Scholarship was awarded to Caitlin Cottrill and Cole Kirkpatrick.

Bill and Nanci Sexten and Brigetta Hisey were chosen as the individuals to receive the Honorary Chapter Degree. The chapter had 17 State FFA degree recipients: Kamika Bennett, Madison Cory, Annabelle Eggleton, Emma Eggleton, Alyssa Esker, Justin Etzler, River Havens, Karley Hicks, Cali Kirkpatrick, Cole Kirkpatrick, Nic Lindsey, Mason Lovett, Kirsten Slone, Shelby Snider, Abbie Steele, Gus Wilt and Ta’kyia Yahn. These members received their degrees at the State FFA Convention in May.

The top 11 Outstanding Members of the chapter were Gabe Carson, Garrett Carson, Hannah Cummings, Anna Eggleton, Emma Eggleton, Nic Lindsey, Mason Lovett, Emily Reeves, Eric Taylor, Cole Whiteside and Molly Whiteside.

Star Greenhands were Gabe Carson and Molly Whiteside. Also, five senior members were awarded the title of Star Farmer: Garrett Carson, Hannah Cummings, Mallory Johnson, Emily Reeves and Eric Taylor.

The new 2025-26 officer team is President Karley Kicks, Vice President Jenna Bainter, Secretary Paige Fitzgerald, Reporters Anna Eggleton and Alyssa Esker, Treasurers Dylan Ely and Ali Reeves, Student Advisor Emma Bower, Sentinel Kielyn Daugherty, Growing Leaders Officer Anna Langley, Building Communities Officer Taylor Payton, Strengthening Agriculture Officer Carlee Hauck and Farm Manager Luke Bennett.

•••

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands Local Schools Superintendent Mike Von Gunten was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree by the Ohio FFA Association at the 97th Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio for his outstanding support of agricultural education and the Firelands FFA Chapter. This is the highest honorary degree a state association can bestow upon its supporters. Von Gunten’s leadership has played a vital role in Firelands FFA’s growth. He has consistently supported student participation in competitions, conferences, and field trips. Even during challenging financial times, he found ways to keep the program strong and accessible. He also expanded the district’s ag education offerings by approving the hiring of a second agriculture teacher during the transition to the new high school in 2022. Thanks to his leadership, students now have access to up to six ag classes in high school and every middle school student receives an introduction to agriculture education.

Beyond the classroom, Von Gunten regularly attends FFA events and the fair. A past president of the Amherst Rotary Club and active in professional education organizations, Von Gunten is widely respected for his dedication to Firelands Schools.