Roundup of FFA news for May 26, 2022

ASHLAND, Ohio — This year, the Crestview FFA chapter held its annual FFA week May 9-13. The chapter started the week off with a breakfast for teachers and staff. Members also kicked off their annual cornhole tournament that day, and that Monday was Hat Day for all students. Tuesday was the second round of the tournament, and FFA Apparel Day.

Wednesday was Anything But a Bookbag Day. On Thursday, members hosted a community luncheon, and that day was also Flannel Day.

The last day was Drive Your Tractor to School Day. More than 10 tractors showed up, and members who brought tractors ended the day with a tractor parade. That day, the chapter also had Food For America, where members invited third graders to the high school to learn about what the chapter does in FFA.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On May 14, the Hillsdale FFA’s trap shooting team participated in the All Ohio FFA Trap Shoot, which was hosted by the Cardington FFA Chapter at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio.

The Hillsdale FFA team placed first overall, and the team members include Bo Moody who placed first individually, Owen Hoffman, fourth, Mark Abel, sixth, Brody Schoen, seventh, Riley Twining, 11th, Braydon Rakovec, 12th, Jared Brown, 19th, Bella Stutz, 21st, and Lilly Nethero, 24th.

On May 16, the chapter, under the direction of Hudson Heller and Braxton Dove, conducted its annual petting zoo at the Ida Sue School in Wooster, Ohio. Every year, the FFA members display their own animals to be part of the petting zoo for the Ida Sue students and families to admire. The animals this year ranged from alpacas to rabbits.

The chapter also handed out agricultural promotion items and popcorn to the students and their families. Ava Bolen brought alpacas, Baylee and Mason Weber brought a beef calf and a lamb, Madison Mast brought a pony, Braxton Dove brought a rabbit, and Hudson Heller brought his goats. Former FFA member Clay Schoen transported the animals and Tina Dove for chaperoned the event.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — From May 4-6, the Smithville FFA Chapter attended the 94th State Convention in Columbus. FFA members toured Pearl Valley Cheese. They also toured Ohio State University’s AG Campus.

Five chapter members received their Ohio FFA State Degrees. They are Mason Johnson, Lillian Kreider, Ben Rhoades, Jonathan Tomic and Kailynn Wickens. Ben Rhoades received a gold rating for his reporter book; and Laura Weinman received a gold rating for her treasurer book.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The Utica FFA Chapter attended both days of the State FFA Convention May 5-6 with Licking Valley. Members attended the career show and many sessions including ones honoring Utica members and the chapter.

Three members participated in the state ag mechanics CDE. Kaden Baker, Wyatt Cullup and Aidyn Burgess put together a garden tool holder in the time frame of three hours and completed a test. They placed 12th in the state.

During the first session, the Utica FFA Chapter received recognition for charitable giving. The chapter donated extra fruit from its fruit sale to the Utica Food Pantry.

Amanda Annett and other Ohio FFA members were recognized for their national wins. Reporter Brianne Priest received her award for her gold-rated reporters’ book.

Several chapter members were state finalists for their agriscience fair projects. Emily O’Hara and Kayelynn Sheets placed third in the state in the animal systems category, division four.

Six members received their State FFA degrees. They are Allie Burgess, Kenneth Davenport, Bella Ellis, Georgia Gamble, Montana Moran and Abby Paxton.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA’s five members of the agriculture issues forum CDE team became the first banner-winning CDE team from Zane Trace since 2018 April 30, with a fourth-place finish in the state finals. The team researched the issue of meat processing access in southern Ohio and presented their forum to five community groups in order to qualify.

The chapter also completed 25 no-sew blankets to donate to Children’s Hospital. Sophomore Ashleigh Hupp led the Blankets for Babies committee, and members worked during their lunch and study hall periods to make the blankets.

The blanket material was purchased with proceeds from the FFA Sausage Breakfast. Blankets will be delivered to Children’s Hospital by members of the new officer team this summer.