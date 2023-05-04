Roundup of FFA news for May 4, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Four Black River FFA members recently participated in the FFA State Dairy Handling Career Development Event at the Ohio Dairy Expo in Columbus. They were Summer Sooy, Eva Kodicovic, Charlie Hollan and Jake Reisinger.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On April 14 the West Holmes FFA competed in the District 2 Outdoor Power Contest hosted at Ag Pro in Millersburg. During the contest, contestants identified tools, completed an electrical station, looked up parts in the John Deere computer program and measured a crankshaft. They also ran a service pre-check and performed troubleshooting on equipment.

The members were divided into three teams. Team 1 consisted of Keith Hawkins, Colby Long and Gabe Averbukh who placed 13th. Team 2 consisted of Alex Pringle, Hailey Richert, and Tyler Zimmerly who placed 19th. Team 3 consisted of Ian Barr, Haylee Conner, and Garrett McCluggage who placed 20th. Keith Hawkins was the highest scoring individual in the contest.

On April 17 the West Holmes FFA competed in the State Floriculture Contest in Columbus. Contestants created a bud vase, calculated fertilizer application amounts, took an online test and identified plants.

The team placed second in the district and 26th in the state. Individually, Maria Steiner was 94th; Jenna Sheldon was 96th; Dakotah Ringwalt was 120th; and Maren Drzazga was 122nd.