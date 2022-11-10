Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 10, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Twenty-two members of the Zane Trace FFA, a satellite of PRCTC, participated in the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 26-28.

At the start of the trip, members learned about international foods and marketing by touring Jungle Jim’s grocery in Cincinnati. They then learned about how soil components are used to form mugs, plates and crocks at Louisville Stoneware and how forest products are managed, selected and shaped into bats at Louisville Slugger.

At the convention, students explored the career show that featured over 400 agriculture-related businesses and organizations, listened to keynote speakers and cheered on five of their fellow members who appeared on stage as National Finalists for FFA competitions.

In the National FFA Agriscience Fair, juniors Ellie Doles and Sadie Swepston placed 9th in Animal Science Research Division 4 while juniors Kendra Detillion and Kailee Adkins placed 3rd in Food Science Research Division 4. Graduate member Morgan Congrove earned runner-up honors in the Equine Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award.

The students returned to Zane Trace with lots of memories and with a much greater appreciation for all that agriculture has to offer them.

Elementary lessons. The Zane Trace FFA Chapter recently taught five second-grade classes that included over 100 students a lesson about the agricultural products that are grown and raised in Ohio. Members covered the major crops that Ohio ranks high in the production of as well as Ohio’s main meat and dairy animals.

The second-grade students completed a worksheet, watched a short slideshow presentation and sampled locally grown agricultural products including Laurelville cider, Ohio-produced cheese, and snacks made from wheat and corn. The second graders really enjoyed the lesson and were excited to learn about Ohio agriculture.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual Greenhand Lock-In on Oct. 15. There were 18 freshmen present: Aren Hall, Grady Hawkins, Cassidy Holasek, Brooklyn Lydic, Blake Patterson, Jarrett Schafer, Sophia Stitzlein, Logan Van-Dalen, Hanna Bruce, Megan Hughes, Emma Eberhard, Claire Drzazga, Rowan Holasek, Gabby Mendoza, Bri Poventud, Madison Ringwalt, Garrett Sampsel and Madison Sheetz. Officers Becca Schuch, Alysa Pringle, Sarah Irwin, Alex Pringle, Derek Miller, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch and Garrett Fowler and seniors Olivia Gerber, Dakotah Ringwalt, Maria Stiener, Garrett Houin, Pacee Miller, Jess Miller and Dyllan Bender, planned and conducted the activities for the night.

The lock-in started with “get to know you” games, followed by a workshop with state officers, Dalton Mullins and Benjamin Bitner. The group enjoyed pizza from Killbuck Pizza Parlor and then seniors shared their favorite memories. The upperclassmen educated the freshmen on opportunities in the FFA. The group also played an FFA leadership game, musical chairs and a scavenger hunt.

Greenhand elections were conducted. The 2021-2022 Greenhand Officers are president Claire Drzazga; Vice president Cassidy Holasek; secretary Bri Poventud; treasurer Grady Hawkins; reporter Blake Patterson; sentinel Logan Van-Dalen; student advisor Emma Eberhard; and historian Rowan Holasek.

Afterward, the group made Greenhand t-shirts. Everyone was released at 7 a.m. to go home and get a good day’s sleep.

The West Holmes FFA displayed a Kettering display at the Loudonville Street Fair. Members set up the display and added a variety of fruits and vegetables to assemble it. These goods were donated by members inside the FFA chapter as well as Sweet Breeze Farms and Harvey’s Market. The West Holmes FFA finished second in the contest and received a $100 reward.

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA members began their National FFA convention trip on Oct. 25. The first day they traveled to Cincinnati where they visited Jungle Jim’s International Market, Newport Aquarium. On the second day of the trip, they traveled to Indianapolis where they explored the career expo, and then they attended the first opening session of the National Convention. On the third day, they went to the second session which was the opening ceremonies, National FFA Boards Recognition, National FFA Agriscience Fair, Retiring Address from the National FFA Secretary, National Chapter Awards, Career and Leadership Development Events Awards. In the evening after the second session was over the chapter went to Hunters Honey Farm for a tour, where they got to see how honey is made from start to end and also got to bottle their own honey.

On the fourth day of the trip the students and the advisor went on a Tour at Fastenal Company, which is the largest Fastenal distributor around, and then attended the Fifth General Session at the Lucas Oil Stadium. When the session ended they went to Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Caelin Seth, the daughter of Saun and Jennifer Seth, obtain the American FFA Degree at the National FFA convention. She was one of 440 members from Ohio to earn this degree. We are very proud of all of her hard work and know she will make us proud! Congratulations Caelin! Overall the trip taught the students several valuable lessons and expanded their horizons for what they want to do in the future.

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA chapter hit new milestones at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 26-29. The chapter was recognized as a 3-Star Gold Rated National Chapter; Halle Miller was the first Norwayne FFA member to win a National Proficiency Award when she placed first in her division of Small Animal Entrepreneurship; and the chapter celebrated 5 American Degree recipients: Caitlyn DeMassimo, Tim Gunkelman, Kendra Marty, Halle Miller and Ellyssa Simmons. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can earn and only about 2% of FFA members achieve this honor.

The chapter had 14 members travel to the national convention to attend sessions and tours. The first day of the convention, members went to the opening session and the World’s Toughest Rodeo. On day two, members toured the National FFA Headquarters and explored the FFA expo center where they visited with different businesses and colleges, and shopped. The day concluded with dinner and games at Dave and Busters. The next morning, FFA members got behind-the-scenes tours of the Indianapolis Zoo and had time to explore the zoo on their own. That evening, members met up with our American Degree recipients and their families for a nice dinner at the Slippery Noodle Inn. The last day was spent celebrating our American Degree recipients in Lucas Oil Stadium before traveling home to Creston, Ohio.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Oct. 7, the Southeastern Ross FFA Chapter presented Adena Health Foundation with a check for $800. In Adena Health’s Foundation program, you can choose where your money goes, and the chapter decided to donate to Adena Health’s Cancer Foundation. The chapter feels so deeply about this donation because it really wanted to help show support for not only the workers that take care of our loved ones but also loved ones who are still fighting or have survived.

