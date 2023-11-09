Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 2, 2023

DANVILLE, Ohio — Danville FFA has seen continued success with both their agricultural soils and urban soils team at numerous soil contests this year. During the soil contests, students ascertain the characteristics of different soil profiles and the best management practices for each site for various purposes.

At the county contest on Sept. 26, students evaluated three sites in which Danville’s urban team placed sixth and five members moved on to the District 7 contest — Austin Addair, Elliott Holt, Tyson Payne, Sierra Shields and Kenzi Staats. Danville’s agricultural team placed first in the county, with Cody Ricketts placing first individually and Broegan Staats placing second individually. The ag team also qualified for the district contest and included Catlin Ball, Cody Ricketts, Broegan Staats, Ethan Swendal and Alayna Wittel. Other Danville FFA members who participated in the county contest were Jaxon Bruff, Grace Gronberg, Caitlynn Hoar, Billy Hood, and Landon King.

The District 7 contest was held on Oct. 3 where members evaluated four soil sites, took a general knowledge test and analyzed a soil survey report. Danville’s urban team placed seventh overall and the ag team placed third, with Broegan Staats placing second individually and Ethan Swendal third overall. The ag team qualified for the state event for the second straight year in a row.

The state event was held on Oct. 14 outside of Lancaster where students looked at four sites and completed two tests at the event. The team placed 15th overall, with team members Cody Ricketts, Broegan Staats, Ethan Swendal and Alayna Wittel.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Several members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter won awards at the 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show. Members won awards in the canned goods, vegetables and baked goods departments as well as rode on the Chapter’s float in the parade.

Top award winners were Lily Rose who earned Best of Show honors in Junior canned goods for her dill pickles and Ellie Doles who won Grand Champion honors in the Student Division of the Pumpkin Pie Contest. Other winners include Cora Pelletier, third for mini pies, Kendra Detillio, third in Jr. Pumpkin Pies, Isaac Detty, first for green beans, Delaney McCluskey, first place for variety peppers and Kailee Adkins, first place for tomato juice.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Oct. 28, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter gathered at FHJ Farms owned by the Hershey family for its annual Fall Meeting.

During the meeting, officers spoke about current events that have taken place this school year including the Officer Retreat, Fun Friday Activities, Twilight Tour, Wayne County Fair Booth, FFA Honorary Membership Award, Washington Leadership Conference, Chapter Kickball, Wayne County Fair Recycling, Fruit Sales, Feed a Farmer, County and District Soils, Wayne County Fair Participants, 5kWineRun, The Big E and Ag in the Classroom.

Members then split into groups to form committees within the chapter, each committee having an assigned role and job to introduce new ideas for the future. The committee groups are Public Relations, Recreation, Earning and Savings, Community Service, Middle School Engagement and High School Engagement. The chapter would like to thank the Hershey family for allowing the chapter to use their event barn for the meeting.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — For the past few years, the Northwestern FFA chapter has hosted the Feed a Farmer event with the goal to personally thank farmers for the countless hours they put into providing food for local communties.

On Oct. 30, FFA members and chapter officers made meals for farmers interested in lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event took place at Commodity Blenders in West Salem and the food included hamburgers, green beans, chips and cookies. The members who prepared meals and served local farmers were Mallory Gilbert, Kade Tegtmeier, Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Jacoby Gilbert, Chet McNeil, Kaleb Badger, Kate Johnson, Brooke Hershey and Kirsten Boreman. This year, the chapter was able to feed 100 farmers. Thank you to all of the farmers who help provide for the community!