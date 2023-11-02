Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 2, 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mt. Vernon FFA recently competed in the State Forestry Career Development Event at Hocking College in Nelsonville, placing 12th out of 37 teams from across Ohio.

The team consisted of Zeva Sheets, Madison Seng, Damian Frazee and Layne Dailey. The top four scores from each FFA chapter make up the team score for the final state placing. Team members also completed a written test on forest management.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Two Mt Vernon FFA teams recently competed in the State Soils Career Development Event held in Fairfield County. The Urban team placed fourth out of 43 teams from across Ohio, while the Rural team placed 34th out of 50 teams.

The Urban team consisted of Madison Seng, Lane Mussard, Patrick Frazer and Galen Ruprecht. Seng placed third. The top three scores from each FFA chapter make up the team score for the final state placing, which made the team eligible for competition in Oklahoma in April.

The Rural team consisted of Ava Moore, Ansley Daubenmier, Jaxon Plumly and Devin Hall.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — The Mt Vernon FFA chapter recently sent 10 members to Fall Greenhand Camp at Camp Muskingum including Airanna Davis, Devin Hall, Ryan Fletcher, Americus Frazee, Colton Stagg, Emily Marshall, Logan Daubenmier, Kiara Burgess, Jaelynn Plumly and Irelynne Moffat.

They participated in various forms of recreation like flag raising and lowering, leadership and personal development workshops, team building activities and goal setting. Students had the opportunity to talk and meet with other members from across the state and the Ohio FFA Officer Team.

Several FFA members participated in a presentation about soil physiology at the Gwynne Conservation Area.

Members of the Mt Vernon FFA Chapter attended the Ohio State University Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. The trip gave agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience innovative production agriculture. Attendees included members Ava Moore, Leah Neighbarger, Colton Stagg, Devin Hall, Ansley Daubenmier, Ethan Hurlow, Pat Frazer, Brock Blankenhorn, Logan Daubenmier, J’Haxom Byron, Madison Seng, Vivian Noble, Kayeigh Harding, Ethan Moore, Grady Row, Jaxon Plumly, Josia Colon, Kloee Myers, Kameron Poole, Emma Croghan, Brie Dunaway, Nate Fletcher, Bryson Shellenbarger, Lizzy Dudgeon, Galen Ruprecht, Olivia Schemrich and Kaden Awwiller.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Sept. 16, Kirsten Boreman, of Northwestern FFA, traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts to represent Ohio at the Big E, the Eastern States Exposition.

To compete at this event members had to qualify at the state competition. Kirsten qualified and competed in the annual Dairy Handlers event. Dairy Handlers is a Career Development Event designed to recognize the contribution of the holders by presenting each assigned animal to its best advantage for the contestants in the dairy cattle contest.

Over 25 other participants competed and Kirsten placed 9th with the cow that she was assigned. Congratulations to Kirsten for attending this competition and representing Ohio and the Northwestern FFA chapters.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Oct. 24, Northwestern-Wayne FFA taught an Ag in the Classroom lesson for first-grade students. Members of the chapter are paired up with and in charge of each of the first-grade classrooms. The lesson for October was to educate the students about FFA and Agriculture Education.

The students were given an introduction to Agriculture and the FFA organization and members were taught a lesson about the activities within FFA and how agriculture applies to their everyday lives. The members who assisted with Ag in the Classroom were Kate Johnson, Jacoby Gilbert, Taylor Wurst, Brooke Hershey, Jack Morris, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaylee Cherry, Ella Saal, Mallory Gilbert, Makenna Connelly, Kaleb, Badger, Chet McNeil, and Addy Connelly. The chapter is looking forward to the lessons to come each month!

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Four members of West Holmes FFA competed in the Wayne County Fair Dairy Judging contest, with some taking 1st place titles.

Individually Tyler Zimmerly placed second, Wyatt Schlauch placed fourth, John Maloney placed fifth and Laina Croskey also competed in the contest. Congratulations to these members.

At the Wayne County Fair, two West Holmes FFA members participated in shows. Tyler Zimmerly was Reserve Champion AOB Meat, Class Winner Market Lamb and sixth Overall Market Lamb. Jenna Zimmerly placed 10th Overall carcass goat and exhibited a carcass lamb which placed 10th place for 14-year-old showmanship class. She also placed sixth place for her open market lamb, with her pig she got second in 14-year-old Showmanship, third in market class. With her rabbits she was first Intermediate Market Showmanship, fifth market pen Wayne County bred, born and raised (class), first 13-14-year-old Breeding Showmanship, Overall Senior Breeding Showman, first Mini Rex Sr Buck, first Mini Rex Jr Doe, first Fancy Other Senior Buck, Best of Breed Mini Rex, Best of Breed Fancy Other and Champion Overall Fancy Rabbit. Congratulations to these two individuals.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter had its September meeting on Sept. 25 at the Farm at Walnut Creek where they discussed upcoming plans and events. Members voted to hold the annual fruit sale on Oct. 5 through Nov. 15 and to have the Greenhand Initiation take place on Nov. 20. Members also decided to host All-In Week on Nov. 13-17 with OSU Extension and Ohio Farm Bureau and agreed to have Hunter Pinke speak during the week.

Anna Moeller was selected to speak at the Greenhand Ceremony where they will donate a gift valued at $50. Jaden Smith and Haylee Acquah were selected to participate in Greenhand Lock-In which will occur on Nov. 17-18. They also agreed to send members to the National Convention where they will get one free meal.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Eleven members of the West Holmes FFA attended Greenhand Camp on Sept 22-24 including Jenna Brumme, Landrie Croskey, Ben Forrer, Steven Grandstaff, Rainbow Haudenschild, Logan Horn, Jordan Long, Cara McMillen, Keston McKinney, Emma Mittman and Gretchen Weaver.

During their trip, they got to meet eight of the 11 state officers, learn about new leadership skills, kayak and paddle board, and attend leadership sessions led by the state officers.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 8, 27 West Holmes FFA members attended the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg. Members. Attendes included: Derek Miller, Rowan Holasek, Madison Ringwalt, Emma Eberhard, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Gabe Averbukh, Wyatt Myers, Jenna Sheldon, Claire Drzazga, Cassidy Holasek, Emberlyn Miller, Sophia Stizlein, Grady Hawkins, Jarrett Schafer, Rainbow Haudenschild, Quentin Vehrs, Jordan Long, Carson Horn, Logan Horn, Keston McKinney, Landrie Croskey, Bree Pringle, Laina Croskey, Wyatt Schlauch, John Maloney, Colby Long, Blake Patterson and Ian Barr.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA members will be participating in several Career Development Events designed to build teamwork, critical thinking and decision-making skills. Upcoming events members will take part in include Food Science, Job Interview and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure.

Students meet at least once a week to practice for their competitions where they will have many resources and alumni to reach out to for additional help.

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — On Sept. 26, Richland County FFA chapters competed at the Richland County Urban and Rural Soil Judging Contest where Olivia Balkin won 1st overall and led the team to a second-place finish.

FFA members from Plymouth, Shelby, Clear Fork, Crestview, Lucas, Lexington and Pioneer Career and Technology Center gathered for the FFA competition. The Plymouth FFA hosted the contest. Team members Addison Sloane placed seventh overall; Gianna Hughes placed 16th; Kendall Oakley placed 25th overall.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — This year, Norwayne FFA had eight people go to the State Soil Judging CDE held in Lancaster, Ohio, on Oct. 14.

The Urban Team placed 38th. Team members were Parker Widmer, Austin Oberlin, Danika Wayts and Bella Nardecchia. The Rural Team placed 39th. Team members included Kenton Underwood, Addison Liston, Lacy Ramsier and Carson Rupp.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Oct. 6, the Fayetteville FFA held its annual Ag Day at the Cincinnati Center for Autism. FFA members brought along miniature horses, goats, chickens and a rabbit as well as sensory bins of corn, soybeans, feeds and other activities for the students at CCA to enjoy and learn about agriculture.

The Fayetteville FFA chapter also hosted Cardboard City, an event that aims to raise awareness for homelessness. In order to understand homelessness, students made their own cardboard boxes to sleep in. Additionally, members donated 5 non-perishable items that will be given to those in need. The chapter would like to thank all those who made the event possible.