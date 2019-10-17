Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 17, 2019

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA had seven members take the online forestry exam Sept. 24. The team was 19th out of 39 teams. Individually placing were Jayme Pennell, 79th; Addison Yates, 79th; Drake Mullet, 128th; Lucas Shaum, 165th; Nathan Yoder, 199th; Clay Shepler, 296th; and Dawson Doretich, 371st out of 382 individuals. The participants had to answer a series of questions about forestry on a computer.

The chapter sent four members to Hocking College Sept. 28. The team was 19th out of 34 teams. Individually placing were Jayme Pennell, 76th; Addison Yates, 80th; Drake Mullet, 97th; and Nathan Yoder, 148th out of 204 individuals.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Fourteen Utica FFA members took a trip to Infirmary Mound Park for the Licking and Franklin County sub-district soils Career Development Event Sept. 24. There they competed individually in several components of the Ag Soils CDE.

The Utica FFA team placed first out of four teams, with Amanda Annett placing first, Emily Hill second, and Kenneth Davenport third. Abby Paxton and Matthew Swafford rounded out the top five members of the team as they moved onto the district competition.

The top five students traveled to Carroll, Ohio, Oct. 1 and represented the chapter. The Brandt Family Farms hosted this event for the District 7 FFA members. The team placed second out of 17 teams. Amanda Annett placed first out of 76 students, with Emily Hill, 16th; Kenneth Davenport, 20th; Abby Paxton, 32nd; and Matthew Swafford, 69th. The top four advanced to the state competition Oct. 12.

The Utica FFA Chapter took both middle school and high school members to the annual Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, Sept. 17.

The Utica FFA Chapter participated in the 2019 Utica Homecoming Parade Oct. 2. The float was driven by Utica Vice President Emily Hill.

Five officers of the Utica FFA chapter officers took a trip to the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference Sept. 25. Rachel Dickson, president; Emily Hill, vice president; Amanda Annett, treasurer; Hadley Ramirez-George, secretary; and Abby Paxton, reporter, traveled to the Ohio State House for the conference.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — The River Valley FFA hosted the 2019 Greenhand Cookout Sept. 22.

The evening started out with ice breaker games, followed by campfire food and team-building activities, including an egg toss competition, a watermelon eating race, and an ice cream relay.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Lorain County JVS FFA members participated in the “Food For America” program Oct. 8 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

Third- and fourth-grade students from local school districts attended this event, where more than 20 interactive displays were set up to engage the students and provide them with knowledge of the agricultural industry.

JVS FFA Chapter members, those students in the Landscape and Greenhouse Management and Industrial Equipment Mechanics programs, worked different stations throughout the fairgrounds.

Nathan White, industrial equipment mechanics senior from Keystone, worked alongside fellow senior, Wyatt Collins (Wellington) at the event. They spoke to students about tractors, shared how they are used in the agricultural industry and students even got to get in the cab for an up close look.

Each group of elementary students spent approximately five minutes at each station, where they learned about crops, tractors, maple syrup, beef meat, dairy cattle, recycling and composting.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its annual Agriculture Day at the Cinncinati Center for Autism Oct. 8.

The Fayetteville FFA officers brought along with them a boer goat, pygmy goat, two rabbits and a chicken for a petting zoo. They also brought straw, hay and different livestock feed for sensory bins.