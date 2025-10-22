Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 23, 2025

DELTA, Ohio — This September, five Delta FFA members went to the Fulton County Fairgrounds to teach third graders from the county about small animals, consisting of kittens, chickens and rabbits.

DELTA, Ohio — The Delta FFA District 1 Soils CDE was recently held near Pettisville. The Urban team placed ninth. The Ag/Rural team placed second overall with Abby Savage taking second place. The Ag/Rural team advanced to the state contest.

•••

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Oct. 1, Northwestern FFA hosted a chapter kickball game and pizza night, providing chapter members the chance to bond.

•••

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA chapter’s Heritage Cooperatives FFA day Oct. 2 saw 36 students explore some of the science, technology and innovation, driving modern agronomy. Dale Minyo of Ohio Ag Net was present and interviewed by chapter President Katelynn Valandingham.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter had its meeting on Sept. 22 at the farm at Walnut Creek.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Eleven West Holmes FFA graduate members will receive their American FFA Degrees this November during the National FFA Convention, including Maison Carter, Laina Croskey, Maren Drazaga, John Maloney, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Torrie Savage, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Wyatt Schlauch and Tyler Zimmerly.

The chapter nominated Janessa Hill for the Honorary American Degree for her support to the chapter.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — To welcome the harvest season, the Black River FFA challenged its members to participate in the “Largest Harvest” competition. Students were encouraged to bring in the tallest corn stalk, the largest pumpkin or gourd, the corn cob with the most kernels, the largest vegetable, the largest fruit and the soybean plant with the most seed pods.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Oct. 10, the Black River FFA chapter held its fourth annual Chili Tailgate Night during the Brookside football game. As guests entered the stadium, they were invited to stop by the FFA table and enjoy a hot bowl of chili for a donation. The event served as a fundraiser to help support FFA members attending the Ohio and National FFA conventions, as well as to fund the many community service projects the chapter completes.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA kicked off fall with its annual Chili Cook-Off and Fall Bonfire on Oct. 14, which was hosted at the home of Chapter President Addison Flynn.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — On Sept. 17, Norwayne FFA’s Rural and Urban Soil Judging teams traveled to Applecreek for the county competition. The Rural Soil Judging team consisted of Ashley Stands, Addison Liston, Sachara Garrison and Thomas Armstrong. Both of the teams placed second at the county contest.

One week later, on Sept. 24, the teams traveled to Hanoverton for the district contest. The rural team placed second overall and the urban team placed third overall.

•••

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — Mount Vernon FFA members wrapped up an impressive soils competition season at the State Soils Career Development Event Oct. 11 in Mount Gilead. The contest brought together over 350 individual participants and 100 teams from across Ohio. Mount Vernon FFA’s Urban Soils team placed 10th.

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Members of the Mount Vernon FFA participated in the Knox County FFA Job Interview Contest at Mount Vernon High School on Oct. 15. Connor Thomas placed third in Division 1. Lily Burchard placed third in Division 2. Alana Hightower placed second in Division 3.

•••

SHELBY, Ohio — The Shelby FFA held a chapter meeting Oct. 8 with 100 members in attendance. Earlier that day, the Shelby FFA organized and hosted a community blood drive in the school’s gym, collecting 10 units of blood had been donated.

SHELBY, Ohio — On Oct. 10, Shelby FFA took part in a community service project called Harvest Heroes. Twelve members spent the day traveling to Crestline’s Sunrise Cooperative and several local farms, delivering a total of 25 buckets packed with goodies and meals to the busy workers.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Sept. 13, the Hillsdale FFA’s Nursery and Landscaping career development event team traveled to West Springfield, Massachusetts, to compete in The Big E, the Eastern States Exposition. The members who competed were Reed Twining, Hunter Hickey, Josh Burson and Jacob Schwendeman. As a team, they placed third overall.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA had its annual Harvest Party Oct. 13 at the Twining Residence. The night started with a quick business meeting, and then everyone enjoyed dinner and some fun games.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA had its annual Agriculture Day at the Cincinnati Center for Autism Oct. 10. The chapter offered activities like coloring books, pedal tractors and a variety of crops and corn and bean sensory bins. They also brought animals, including lambs, goats, rabbits and chickens.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA will hold its annual fruit and cheese sale through Nov. 8. To order, go online at tinyurl.com/4eykmmwe, contact a Northwestern-Wayne FFA member or call the high school at 419-846-3833. Orders are due Nov. 7. Fruit will be delivered the week of Dec. 10.