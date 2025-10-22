Time to apply for higher education

Autumn is more than a change in seasons, harvest time, weekend football or Halloween; it is also a time marked by the completion of college and higher education applications.

No matter your role — student, parent, mentor or 4-H/FFA advisor — give these forms your full attention. Don’t put them off; details matter.

Last year, I was reading an article in Hoards Dairyman that intrigued me. The title was “Write your way to college.” Although it somewhat focused on scholarship applications, it encouraged me to ponder on the first step of entering the next phase of life and learning.

Most applications have the standard and easy questions to complete. You breeze by these, but eventually you find the “dreaded” essay questions. You may not know exactly what to say, but you need to organize thoughts in such a way to reflect just exactly what makes you a worthy candidate. The ideal narrative does not come without effort, and even the best student needs some encouragement to market themselves on paper. A resume might address what you have done, but applications need to specifically define your roadmap for the future. Those committees who read your application are looking for a unique response, something out of the ordinary!

If you are applying for further education, a scholarship or an internship, consider the following.

1. Draft, edit and personalize your response. Ask others for input as a starting point. Above all, be authentic and take your time.

2. Focus on answering the key point of the question and do not ramble. Strive to convey your enthusiasm and commitment through your responses, reflecting on experiences or stories that have contributed to your development.

3. Let someone else proof your answers. Parents are a beginning source. Speaking with a teacher or trusted mentor can be more comfortable, as they offer valuable advice.

4. Once you identify answers, you may find them useful for a variety of questions on other applications. Keep copies of your ideas.

5. For years, I have taught students to keep a copy of Bloom’s Taxonomy on their desk. If you are having difficulty using verbs, try some of these to elevate your application to a higher level of thinking. At my age, I STILL find this chart valuable when completing forms and grants.

Regardless of your goals for further education, achieving them requires careful planning. The process will involve completing various forms and interacting with others both in writing and in person.

While the financial investment in education can be pricey, the long-term value will remain priceless.

If you would like some help, contact me at ayars.5@osu.edu.