Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 24, 2019

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the West Muskingum FFA chapter attended the district Forestry Contest Sept. 28. The team placed fourth overall out of 13 teams.

At the contest members were tasked with identifying 25 native tree species by either their leaves, fruit or twig. They also had to identify 20 pieces of equipment used in the forestry industry, identify chainsaw parts and troubleshoot damaged parts, as well as identify tree and forest problems based on symptoms that are apparent in the woods.

The final part of the contest was to identify and timber cruise trees to determine their merchantable height, and volume based on height and diameter. The students then took their volume in board feet and determined the price of the tree on the market.

The contest taught students about the forestry industry and the different jobs that are possible within the industry.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter helped carve 700 pumpkins Sept. 24-25 to use at the first-ever Harvest Glow, held at the Harvest Ridge Fairgrounds Sept. 27-28. The West Holmes FFA chapter and the Triway FFA chapter got together Sept. 28 to compete in the Ag Olympics. Events included a bale toss, pumpkin toss, pie eating, apple bobbing, shucking and husking corn, milk the cow, sack race, and finally an obstacle course. After all the events were done, the scores were tallied up. Winning the 2019 Ag Olympics was the West Holmes FFA chapter. The chapter received $300 and a rotating trophy which will have the chapter’s name engraved.

The West Holmes FFA chapter had its annual meeting at Acres of Fun in Wooster Sept. 23. The meeting was called to order by President Jayme Pennell. After conducting opening ceremonies and officer reports, they went on to new business, and members had pizza and pop when the meeting adjourned. The members were allowed to play mini golf and laser tag and could also ride go karts.

Ohio FFA has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio to create a statewide Community Clunker Clean Up. Ohio FFA chapters, including West Holmes FFA, are working to clean up their communities by removing and donating used farm equipment and vehicles to benefit the charity.

The Ohio FFA chapter that secures the most donations, of at least five vehicles, will receive a $10,000 prize. To support West Holmes FFA, community members should call 800-332-8201 to schedule a pick up of the used vehicle or equipment and use the promotional code OH0017 to ensure the donation is associated with the local FFA chapter.

Funds raised through auction of the donated item will directly support RMHC families. Donations may qualify for tax deductions. Each vehicle donated on average provides enough funding to allow a family with an ill or injured child to stay for a week at the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.

For more information about West Holmes’s Community Clunker Clean up, contact jchenevey@westholmes.org or 330-465-2108.

The Antique Festival Parade in Millersburg was Oct. 6, and 18 members of the chapter attended.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its annual fall fest at Shaw Farms Oct. 15. The Fayetteville FFA took 45 first graders from Fayetteville Elementary to Shaw Farms where the students were able to enjoy a hayride, corn maze, play area, and learned about the different produce raised on site such as corn, pumpkins and gourds.

The first graders were able to take a pumpkin home with them.

On Oct. 10, the chapter held its annual roadside cleanup with six members. We picked up trash and recyclables along 3 miles of road outside of Fayetteville in Perry Township. A total of 13 trash bags and 10 bags of recyclables were collected.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Members of the Black River FFA Chapter attended Greenhand Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Greenhand Camp provides first-year members an introduction to the FFA, and allows them to work closely with their home chapter and to focus on goal setting for the coming year.

During camp, members participated in numerous leadership activities such as a FFA quiz challenge, Adventure Valley, and Leadership Field Games.

Adventure Valley is a combination of activities/challenges that members must work together to accomplish in order to move onto the next obstacle. In addition, they also participated in a number of goal-oriented workshops presented by the Ohio FFA State Officer Team.

Students were encouraged to set goals that will help guide them as they begin their FFA careers. They were paired up with other Ohio FFA Chapters, allowing members to meet new friends and work together during the different leadership workshops and activities.

During free time, FFA members had the opportunity to explore a variety of activities such as kayaking and canoeing, fishing, rifles and archery, tennis, basketball, and the favorite of the group, tetherball.

The following FFA members attended the camp: Kelsie DeLong, Jeff Czarny, Aden Macfarlane, Zoie Quillen, Zoey Bungard, Jake Mennell, Jacob Rief and Karissa Long, as well as adviser Mrs. Howard.

The Black River FFA Chapter held its annual FFA Fall Hog Roast to share a meal and celebrate the harvest season Sept. 25. The cookout was held in the gym where more than 110 members and guests enjoyed an evening of good food, great conversation, and an informational meeting.

A slideshow was presented during dinner to give an idea about the forthcoming events and recap last year’s accomplishments. After dinner, announcements were made including the Summer Members of the Month and winners of the Largest Harvest competition, and the new Jr. Officers were installed. Everyone split into groups and chapter officers told parents about this year’s events and activities available to the members and reviewed the FFA and classroom expectations and requirements. While the parents were meeting, the students went outside and played a game of kickball with the junior officers.

• • •

MASSILLON, Ohio — The R.G. Drage FFA received steer projects. In the classroom, the chapter has been working with steers, chickens, goats, pony, rabbits and cavy. We are learning to administer medication.

The chapter is also getting ready for the 92nd annual FFA Convention and Expo at the end of this month in Indiana.

The chapter hosted an AG Day for the early childhood education preschool classes. The chapter is also preparing for the yearly career day, this day is dedicated to sophomores. Career day will be Nov. 26 during the day with an open house and chili dinner that evening.

• • •

WOOSTER, Ohio — Northwestern FFA members assisted with the second stop of the Wayne County Farm Tour at Lincoln Way Vineyards Oct. 12-13. Each year during this event, people from the surrounding areas come to tour the family-owned operation. This year, the tour included a backstory of the vineyards given by members of the Borton family, a demonstration of crushing the grapes, how the wine is made, as well as how it is bottled. The family also explained the detailing of the Lincoln Way Vineyards labels and their significance to the family.

During these two days, the Northwestern FFA chapter members that volunteered to help by parking cars included Kaleb Badger, Austin Beegle, Jadeyn Berry, Alex Borton, Jacoby Gilbert, Dugan Mclaughlin, Sebastian Nussbaum, Desi Smith and Brock Tegtmeier.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA rural soils team traveled to Lorain County Sept. 26 to participate in the district 2 soil judging career development event. The event consists of each team getting into a soil pit and judging the soil quality based on soil textures, drainage composition, previous nutrients soil test results.

There were 20 teams that participated and 91 individuals. Western Reserve placed sixth with top scorer Colton White who placed fourth and got to compete in the state competition Oct. 12. Other participants included Lane Wetzel, 36th place; Katie Woodruff, 45th place; Anna Woodrum. 66th place;, Lilli White, 67th place and Holden Nuhn, who participated but was not scored.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA started its annual fall sales and will continue until Nov. 2 The group is selling Florida and California citrus fruit, Ohio apples, peanuts, cashews, pecans, Ohio bottled DB Yummers BBQ sauce and local maple syrup. They are also assisting the Loudonville FFA alumni in selling pine wreaths and swags and Pearl Valley Cheese trays.

Anyone interested should contact the Loudonville FFA Chapter at 419-994-4101, ext. 430 during the day or personally contact a FFA member. Orders are due by Nov. 2. The fruit, nuts and BBQ sauce will be in Dec. 9.

• • •

Washington Court House, Ohio — The Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA Chapter conducted its annual Paint the Town Pink Walk Oct. 12. More than 150 members and community supporters participated in the three-mile walk from the Women’s Wellness Center (Medical Arts Building 2) to Kroger and back.

This walk and the Paint the Town Pink campaign help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer in our local community. The crucial component to this annual campaign is the sale of “Paint the Town Pink” T-shirts. Miami Trace FFA members sold more than 1,400 shirts.

Through the support of community businesses, the FFA covers the costs of the shirts so that all sales are donated to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Partners in Pink Program. A check totalling over $14,000 will be presented to the Fayette County Mammography Program.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held its monthly meeting with 39 members in attendance. Officers gave monthly reports on the past months topics and activities. The FFA chapter discussed to advertise with fliers for the annual fruit sale. The fruit sale started Oct. 10. Next, the chapter set prizes for the annual fruit sale to be the same as last year. Lastly, the FFA announced the winning T-shirt design for the year.

• • •

WASHINGTON — Mackenzie Cary, Courtney Miller, Rebecca Miller, Isabella Strahler, members of the Waterford FFA Chapter, went to Washington this summer for the 2019 Washington Leadership Conference to analyze their personal skills and interests, develop leadership skills and a create a community-service plan for their home communities.

More than 1,800 students registered for the conference, the second-largest student experience that the National FFA Organization hosts each year.

FFA members worked under educational professionals, counselors and professional FFA staff members in workshops, seminars and small groups. During their time in Washington, FFA members toured national landmarks, met with members of congress and worked on a community service project.