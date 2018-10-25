Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 25, 2018

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Student teams from Wynford High School and the Centerville Environmental Management program were first place winners in the state land and soil judging contest Oct. 13, at Dawes Arboretum, in Licking County.

Wynford won in agricultural land judging, where soils are evaluated for limitations, soil health, fertility and overall potential for agricultural production.

The Centerville win came in urban soil judging, which challenges students to evaluate soil limitations for urban applications such as buildings, septic systems, roads and landscaping.

Teams from Centerburg and Monroeville placed second and third, respectively, in the agricultural contest.

Northmor and Buckeye Central took second and third place, respectively, in the urban contest.

Clay Montgomery, of Gallipolis, was the top scoring student in the agricultural land and soil judging contest.

Morgan Wenger, of Upper Sandusky, and Connor Miller, of Wynford, placed second and third as individuals in the agricultural contest. Wilson Chandler, of Centerville, received first place in the urban land judging contest.

Aliva Niese, of Buckeye Central, and Jadelyn Evans, of East Knox, placed second and third as individuals in the urban contest.

The Wynford High School and Centerville Environmental Management teams are now eligible to compete in the national land and soil judging contest in Oklahoma in May 2019.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 13, the West Holmes FFA held its annual Greenhand Lock-In.

There were 19 freshmen present, 12 officers and seniors, the adviser, and one chaperone, Lisa Feikert.

Freshmen members were: Josh Carter, Cora Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Tucker Kaufman, Samantha Kendall, Brianna Lamp, Alisa Lovell, Julia Miller, Drake Mullet, Ally Ogi, Marissa Patterson, Leah Reining, Curtis Sampsel, Chloe Shumaker, Allisa Stapleton, Emma Stitzlein and Abby Waers. Seniors in attendance were: John Hughes, Mariah Miller, Hunter Smith and Gabriella Sherman.

All of the officers were in attendance. Senior officers were: president, Taylor Feikert; vice president, Abby Rohr; treasurer, Laura Irwin; and secretary, Anna Irwin. Junior officers were: sentinel, Lexi Ogi; and historian, Maddie Stitzlein. Sophomore officers in attendance were: reporter, Rebecca Sprang; and student adviser, Jayme Pennell.

Soon-to-be American Degree recipients, Erik Hanna, Alyx Morris, Becca Vales and Chris VanSickle, spoke about the importance of record keeping and how beneficial it is to get involved.

The seniors and officers educated the freshmen on opportunities in the FFA, and Greenhand elections were held. The 2018-2019 Greenhand officers are: president, Ethan Feikert; vice president, Tucker Kaufman; secretary, Chloe Shumaker; treasurer, Emma Stitzlein; reporter, Ally Ogi; sentinel, Leah Reining; student adviser, Cora Crilow; and historian, Amy Hughes.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — On Sept. 26, the Utica FFA sent senior officers, Seth Blake, Trina Orr, Shaeley Warner, Aramaik Wright and Kimberlee Hornyak, to the Ohio Legislation Leadership Conference, at the Ohio State House in Columbus.

The officers met with state Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, and listened to a speech by former Ohio Director of Agriculture David Daniels.

At the conference, the officers how bills become laws and how to lobby for their chapter better.

The chapter sent members to participate in the subdistrict soils on Sept. 21. Fourteen members participated, including four junior high FFA members.

The Utica FFA team placed first in the ag soils contest, with Shaeley Warner, first; Emily Hill, second; Amanda Annett, third; and Josh Yates, fourth.

The urban team placed third, with individual rankings as follows: Larissa Heald, ninth; Melodie Woodruff, 25th; Montanna Moran, sixth; Alexis Rine, 27th; and Cole Perkins, 32nd.

The middle school team placed first, with team members, Matt Hite, Chris Young, Stephen Epps and Zoey Hatcher.

The district soils career development event took place on Oct. 2. The ag soils team placed sixth out of 16 teams, with placings as follows: Shaeley Warner, seventh; Emily Hill, 24th; Amanda Hill, 30th; and Josh Yates, 39th.

The urban soils team placed 12th out of 13 teams, with individual placings as follows: Larissa Heald, 44th; Montanna Moran, 51st; Melodie Woodruff, 57th; Alexis Rine, 57th.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA member Megan Drake was named a finalist in the 2018 National FFA Convention talent show Oct. 25-27, held in the Indianapolis Convention Center, in Indianapolis, Ind.

In May, at the Ohio FFA State Convention, Megan performed in the talent show and received fourth place overall. She sang the national anthem at the state convention as well. She auditioned for the national FFA talent show in July.

Megan is the daughter of Todd and Darlynne Drake and serves as the United FFA president.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA members competed in the state soil judging contest Oct. 13.

Lizzy Howman, Dugan McLaughlin, Valerie Imhoff, and Cole Wharton were members of the agricultural soil team, placing 27th, with individuals placing well in the competition.

The urban soil team, Austin Beegle, Alex Borton, Cody Morrow and Leeanna Ruegg, placed 22nd overall out of 47 teams, with members placing in the top half of the competition.

Also, these members picked grapes at Lincoln Way Vineyards Sept. 21: Austin Beegle, Alex Borton, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Kaitlyn Praisler, Dylan Martin, Cole Marley, Dugan McLaughlin, Tori McConnell, Kara McKay, Jordan Melegari, Abby Ramseyer, Riley Stull and Bethanie Schaefer.

The chapter picked well over a ton of grapes.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter is sending members to Indianapolis to compete for honors at the national convention.

These members will compete in agronomy: Will Yeater, Alex Becker, Alena Arnold, Jessie Raubenolt and Blayne Bartter.

These members will complete in poultry evaluation: Libby Hohler, Caleb Murawski, Thor McDonald and Jacob Chio.

Tom Kaufman is the coach, and Mark Hoffman and Lindsay Bowen are chapter advisers.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA was the eighth stop on the 2018 Wayne County Farm Tour Oct. 13 and 14.

The tour included displays of chapter members’ projects, a petting zoo, and the newly built greenhouse, classroom and mechanic and wood shops.