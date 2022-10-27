Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 27, 2022

HILLSDALE, Ohio — Eighteen members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended Greenhand Camp at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County Sept. 25-27. Greenhand Camp provides first-year members an introduction to the FFA and allows them to work closely with their chapter and to focus on goal setting for the coming year. The FFA members in attendance were Hunter Dalton, Aurora Martin, Owen Atkinson, Klarissa Byler, Makayla Schwendeman, Emma Linder, Jacey Slagle, Emma Snyder, Blake Schwan, Zoe Ritchie, Joey Swazey, Kahlen Simmons, Camden Morgan, Landen Timms, Kaylee Wilfong, Carmen Gentry, Parker Bigley and Trent Burson.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its annual Ag Day at the Cincinnati Center for Autism Oct. 7. Members brought along a calf, piglets, ponies, goats, sensory bins of crops and feeds and other activities for the students at CCA to enjoy and to help teach them about agriculture. Fourteen Fayetteville FFA members attended the State Greenhand Conference hosted by the Versailles FFA Chapter Oct. 8. This conference is made for first-year FFA members and featured workshops put on by the Ohio FFA state officer team.

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA hosted its annual Barnyard Olympics and October meeting at The Gathering Place in Wooster Oct. 18. Members participated in various activities such as a mini tractor pull, corn hole tournament, donut eating contest, obstacle course, egg toss, gummy worm hunt, cookie race and a fashion show of Halloween costumes.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA assisted the Holmes County SWCD in presenting the annual 5th Grade Farm Tour at Spring Hill Farms in Nashville, Ohio, Sept. 27. Members who attended included officers Becca Schuch, Alysa Pringle, Sarah Irwin, Alex Pringle, Derek Miller, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch and Garett Fowler; seniors Maria Stiener, Dylan Bender, Pacee Miller, Kaden Mcdougle, Olivia Gerber, Dakotah Ringwalt, Jess Miller and Garrett Houin; and juniors Maison Carter, Torrie Savage, Grant Miller, Tyler Zimmerly, Gabe Averbauch, John Maloney, Wyatt Schlauch, Logan Vansickle, Wyatt Myers, Laina Crosky, Bree Pringle and Taelor Patterson.

Twenty-seven West Holmes FFA members attended the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg Oct. 9. Members in attendance Hanna Bruce, Maren Drzazga, Claire Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Olivia Gerber, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Keith Hawkins, Grady Hawkins, Colby Long, Derek Miller, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Casey Ogi, Taelor Patterson, Blake Patterson, Alex Pringle, Bree Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Madison Ringwalt, Garrett Sampsel, Wyatt Schlauch, Andi Schuch and Hayden Smith. The social and recreation committee was in charge of creating the theme for the foat. The chapter was awarded the Judges Choice award for the 2022 parade.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA was able to give a helping hand in the cleaning up of Wayne County Fairgrounds. Students from Northwestern FFA and other chapters in Wayne County were able to take part in recycling at the fair as well. The following students participated in fair recycling: Kirsten Boreman, Hanna Wilson, Taylor Wurst, Jacoby Gillbert, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Kate Johnson, Ella Saal, Mckenna Ramsier, Haley Caldwell, Chloe Starcher, Lauren Vaughan, Logan Garman, Mallory Gillbert, Ravenna Stiegelmeyer, Chase Wharton, Grace Noble and Preston Wilcox.

District officer training was held at Northwestern High School Sept. 22. Ohio FFA officers came to the school to help share their stories and lead the group in activities. The state officers were Luke Jennings, Dalton Mullins, Landen Shelpman and Aubrey Schwarts. After meeting the state officers the group was dispersed into smaller groups based on their officer positions. During the time in small groups, the officers learned more about their duties as an officer as well as their position on their officer team. The Northwestern FFA officers in attendance included Hanna Wilson, Kirsten Boreman, Mallory Gillbert, Taylor Wurst, Jacoby Gilbert, Kaleb Badger, Kade Tegtmeier, Ava Stoller, Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Chet McNeil and Kate Johnson. The chapters that attended the officer training were Triway, Wayne County Schools Career Center, Norwayne, Black River, Northwestern-Wayne, Pymatuning Valley, R.G. Drage, Minerva, South East, United and CCCTC.

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA held its annual 3rd grade Agricultural Day Oct. 13. Third-grade students in Mrs. Wetzel’s, Mrs. Bauman’s and Mrs. Gastier’s classes spent their day rotating through seven different stations, where they learned about various agricultural and FFA related topics. Topics of the various stations, put together by Western Reserve FFA students, included animal by-products, a petting zoo, farm safety, what is agriculture and FFA, soybeans, forestry and dairy. In each one of these stations, the students spent time learning about the topic while also participating in an activity.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Southeastern Ross FFA Chapter presented Adena Health Foundation with a check of $800 Oct. 7. In Adena Health’s Foundation program you can choose where your money goes, and the chapter decided to donate to Adena Health’s Cancer Foundation. The chapter feels so deeply about this donation because it wanted to show support for not only the workers that take care of our loved ones but also our loved ones who are still fighting or have survived.