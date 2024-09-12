Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 12, 2024

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA has officially been honored with the 3-Star National Chapter Award — the highest level of recognition a chapter can receive from the National FFA Organization. The chapter couldn’t be more proud of its members and advisor for their dedication and hard work.

Earning this award is a testament to the countless hours Black River FFA’s members have invested in service projects, educational programs and agricultural initiatives. It also reflects the strong support and collaboration from its school and local community. The chapter would like to extend its deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to this success.

At the National FFA Convention in October, two members of Black River FFA will receive recognition on stage.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA received a grant to fund a program designed to help the Plymouth and Shiloh local communities. The Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the grant to the Plymouth FFA Chapter to support building sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

After FFA chapters submitted project proposals to the Ohio FFA Foundation, a total of 19 chapters received grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. As one of the grant recipients, the Plymouth FFA Chapter will work in collaboration with the Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni, local hospitals, fire departments and first responders as members of the Plymouth FFA Chapter teach students about being prepared for emergency situations. Student drivers will learn basic safety and first aid skills and will also make their own emergency car kits. With the support of donations, the chapter hopes to expand upon its grant to give kits to community members as well.

Plymouth FFA President Katelyn Swingle and Vice President Kristen Swingle are spearheading this initiative.

For more information about the Plymouth FFA Chapter’s project contact its advisor Laura Ringler at lringler@plymouthk12.org or by calling the school at 419-687-8200 ext. 22107.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its annual FFA Hog Roast on July 28 at Lake Buckhorn. Members and guests played cornhole and volleyball and swam in the lake. Many parents, members, supporters and incoming members attended. The pulled pork was prepared by Ben Hipp and members brought sides, salads and desserts.