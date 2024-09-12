Tractors to bicycles, John Deere green never changes

TOLEDO, Ohio – Unlike most collectors, Jonathan Hoorman’s treasures aren’t gathering dust; they’re gaining mileage.

He is most familiar with two different types of machines: tractors from his family’s farm and bicycles for city transportation. Luckily, he’s found the best of both worlds by refurbishing John Deere’s 1970s-edition bicycles.

Hoorman grew up on his family’s grain farm in Hancock County, Ohio, but now finds himself closer to where grain is exported, in Toledo, Ohio.

At Archer Daniels Midland, he works as a grain originator, buying local corn and beans for ADM’s elevator and shipping location on the Maumee River.

Living downtown, he resides in a tall-ceilinged Toledo apartment, formerly a 1950s department store converted into urban housing — taking his bikes up and down the elevator every day.

The 2022 Ohio State graduate developed his love for bikes while studying in Columbus, riding around campus.

Although his living situation has changed from family farm to city life, one thing has remained constant: John Deere green.

Fixer-uppers

His collection has come from all over the state. As a vintage tractor enthusiast and avid cyclist, he knew of the coveted collection long before finding one to call his own. Upon browsing on Facebook Marketplace after college, he secured his first local find.

“The first one I found was in a barn in Cygnet, Ohio, in Wood County. Then I purchased a second one in Sandusky from a guy who bought the Clyde Deere dealership,” Hoorman said.

The antique collection includes four of the 10 bicycle models John Deere produced between 1973 and 1975, originally sold alongside agricultural equipment.

Collectors estimate that only about 200,000 bikes were produced, and collectors like him are few and far between.

The bikes are fixer-uppers. He replaced “every part on them except for the frames,” Hoorman said, noting the challenge of fixing the internal gear hubs of his three-speed bikes.

“Things always go wrong with bicycles, kind of like with tractors,” explains Hoorman.

They draw attention with their green paint, branded decals and made-in-Taiwan stickers. Iconic branding is everywhere, from the ends of the handlebars to a gold medallion on the front.

The Hoorman family is well-acquainted with this agricultural brand, owning John Deere 4020 and 6310 tractors to farm 40 acres of corn and beans in Jenera, Ohio. Before his grandfather passed away, Jonathan was gifted an International Harvester 560 to fix up, beginning his journey of restoration.

A different type of shop

These bikes serve as his means of getting around town and as conversation starters. When people see the bicycles on the road, “people in the city, whom you wouldn’t think have rural roots, start talking about their family and fond memories of life out in the country,” he said.

After finding the bikes, Hoorman determines the level of restoration needed. Some require an entire gear system overhaul, while others just need a shine and new tires.

While beginning his restoration journey, he got involved with Toledo Bikes Inc., a nonprofit community bike shop that offers full services three days a week.

Just like farmers are known for helping their neighbors, Hoorman does the same. He volunteers his time weekly, fixing bikes while using the shop to restore his own.

The downtown Toledo shop exists to educate, empower and provide access to bicycles for people in the city who might not otherwise have it.

For Hoorman, it’s more than just service — it’s about finding a community of fellow cyclists, whether they ride vintage or new bikes. Bike shop supervisor Steve Atkinson says Hoorman’s collection included “the first John Deere bicycles to enter the shop.”

Shops don’t look much different from farm to city. They are full of hardworking craftsmen, rebuilding classic pieces, while being reminded of the past.

At his disposal are thousands of gears, rims, tubes, chains and pedal wrenches. When a question arises, there are always fellow bikers, college-aged to retired, to lend a hand.

“I saw this as a cool entry piece. I can’t afford a real tractor right now,” he joked. “I figured a John Deere bike would be the next best thing.”

Hoorman knows the city won’t be his home forever. “I want to own a farm, but right now, downtown living makes sense for me,” he said.

Alongside his fiancée, he hopes to find farm property in the coming years. The bikes will be part of his farm’s master plan — a place where tractors and bikes can coexist.

His collection now is an ode to his rural upbringing and a nod to urban living. As a collector’s item, it’s one of the few John Deere items that don’t depreciate in value.

Perhaps it was the change in environment, or the choice of what to ride to work that was just what was needed to explore a new passion.