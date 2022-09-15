Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 15, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 6, West Holmes FFA chapter members volunteered their time to help clean up the Holmes County Home in preparation for their fall auction. The chapter picked weeds throughout the flower beds, cut down plants and trimmed trees around the home. They also used weedeaters around the home and the surrounding trail.

The FFA held its annual parent and member year opening meeting Aug. 29. Activities included cornhole, water games, volleyball, swimming and fishing. The regular meeting of the West Holmes FFA chapter came to order Aug. 30.

After conducting opening ceremonies and officer reports, FFA members went on to new business. Members agreed to pay for the jacket of the first member to recite the creed in each freshman class.

They also decided to send members to Greenhand Camp and to hold the fifth-grade farm tour Sept. 27 and pay for supplies. The farm tour will also include a farm safety poster contest.

The chapter agreed to allow any new member who sells $200 of BBQ sauce to get their FFA jacket or attend Greenhand Camp for free, or to receive both prizes for $350 in sales. They also decided to purchase a $50 gift card to give the top salesman for the fall sale, and to start the fall BBQ sauce, tins and nuts and apparel sale Sept. 1, with all money due by Sept. 30.

Members decided to participate in the Paint a Plow projects and in Harvest Glow. They set the National Convention deposit at $600 per person and agreed to send sophomores to county and district soils.