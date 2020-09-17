Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 17, 2020

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Eleven members of the West Holmes FFA 2020 graduating class received the Ohio AgriBusiness Association — Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification.

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association provides an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that verifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems.

To be eligible for the program, a student must be enrolled in a career-technical agricultural program and complete four courses where they are engaged in learning and applying technical skills in foundational agricultural concepts.

To be considered, a student’s project must be an entrepreneurial, placement or research-driven project pertaining to the agriculture industry. The student must document at least 500 hours of work on their project and identify the Ohio Agricultural & Environmental Systems Career Field Technical Content Standards achieved through their SAE.

Members apply for the award in May and are selected based on their qualifications and applications.

Megan Brannon, Ethan Drzazga, Phillip Lepley, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Ethan Reining, Lucas Shaum, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh, Chase Stitzlein and Maddie Stitzlein received the certification.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA general livestock team has been practicing for the Ohio State General Livestock CDE since January. They participated in many practices with their coach and competed in several invitationals this winter.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the District 2 contest was canceled, and the state contest was postponed and moved online. The team competed online Aug. 18. There were 430 participants and 72 teams.

Western Reserve placed 28th as a team, and the top individuals on the team were Katie Woodruff, who placed 83th, Grace French, who placed 86th, Lilli White, who placed 96th, Colton White, who placed 243rd, and Holden Nuhn, who placed 295th.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — This year, a Northwestern FFA alumni and community member, Dave Devore, passed away in a tragic accident. With Devore’s past experience in the 4-H and FFA, the chapter wanted to honor him by hosting a super livestock and showmanship clinic to prepare exhibitors for the upcoming fair and show seasons.

Exhibitors had the option to learn about two species from the eight species that were offered, which were dairy cattle, beef cattle, equine, swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and poultry. Experts in each of the livestock areas were contacted and dedicated their time to the event.

Our presenters included Kevin Michalovich (Dairy), Keayla Harr (Beef), Brandi Napier (Equine), Seth Ebert (Swine), Geoffery Zimmerly (Sheep), The Eisenhauer Family (Goats), Hannah Foster (Rabbits) and Bob Johns (Poultry).

During the super clinic, the various presenters taught attendees about showmanship skills, daily care and show preparation for their species. Lunch was provided and attendees were given t-shirts and a variety of supplies and care items (brushes, soaps, halters, feed buckets, etc.) for the species they learned about.

The chapter raised $5,500 to be donated to the Devore family.