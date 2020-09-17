Charcuterie webinar set for Oct. 1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Those interested in learning how to create a charcuterie board are invited to take part in a Penn State Extension webinar planned for Oct. 1.

Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards will be held from 6-7 p.m. The webinar will teach participants the basic steps to create a charcuterie plate for entertaining family and friends. A live demonstration of fall-themed charcuterie boards will be featured.

For pricing and to register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-charcuterie-boards or call 877-345-0691.