Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 18, 2025

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Aug. 8, the 2025-2026 Hillsdale FFA officer team assisted with the annual first-grade supplies drive. Chapter Vice President Emma Linder and reporter Aurora Martin took the lead in gathering essential materials for the first graders, collecting 150 boxes of Crayola crayons, 75 scissors, 75 boxes of Crayola markers, 150 Elmer’s glue sticks, 150 Expo dry-erase markers and 100 wooden pencils. This generous contribution not only equipped students with the necessary supplies to kick off their school year but also fostered a spirit of community and support within the chapter.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Aug. 25, West Holmes FFA held its annual parent and member year opening meeting at the Ogi pond, sharing hot dogs, chips and pop. The regular meeting was brought to order by President Madison Ringwalt. After conducting opening ceremonies and officer reports, they went on to new business. At the meeting, members approved funding FFA jackets for freshmen who recite the creed, a gift card for the top fall sale seller and developing apparel ideas. They set the September meeting with meal costs covered, agreed to participate in all contests and scheduled fall sales of BBQ sauce, nuts and apparel. Members approved community service projects, expenses for the August meeting and sending members to Greenhand Camp, the fifth-grade farm tour and the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District showcase tour. Incentives were approved for BBQ sauce sales along with sponsoring a farm safety poster contest and sending sophomores to soils contests. A motion for all members to jump into the pond failed.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Aug. 25, members of West Holmes FFA participated in an Adopt a Highway clean up before their August meeting. Members walked the sides of the road, picking up trash. The portion of the road adopted by the chapter is State Route 39, one mile on each side of the high school. Participants were Wyatt Troyer, Jocelyn Onley, Mia Spencer, Madison Mittman, Timmy Mittman, Ellectra Beachy, Madison Ringwalt, Jackson Baker, Cadence Martie, Jensen Lorentz, Emma McDonnell, Rayne Larimore, Andrew Weaver, Makenzie Mast, Shane Lorentz, Courtney Crider, Tori Bell, Reece Anderson, Jenna Zimmerly, Deacon Clemons, Harlie Curry, Jack Jewell, Easton Uhl, Clayton Beckett and Ali Mash.