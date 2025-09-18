Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 18, 2025

OBERLIN, Ohio — Parents or guardians and children are invited to a 4-H Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the New Russia Township Lodge to learn about how 4-H can spark growth, learning and leadership.

This event offers a chance to explore hands-on projects, exciting camps, animal schools and all the fun learning opportunities that 4-H offers. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet current members and volunteers, ask questions and see how their family can get involved.

From STEM and public speaking to art, gardening and animal care, 4-H offers a wide range of projects that build real-world skills. Youth lead their own club meetings with guidance from trained 4-H adult volunteers who serve as mentors and advisors.

To learn more, visit lorain.osu.edu or call the OSU Extension Office at 440-326-5851.