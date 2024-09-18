Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 19, 2024

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Colt Clyne and Braylee Burkitt, 2023 graduates and members of Zane Trace FFA, were named recipients of the FFA American Degree.

Clyne earned his American Degree via his trailer restoration SAE, in which he bought livestock trailers, refurbished them and sold them.

Burkitt achieved her American Degree via an SAE project that included raising show hogs. She cared for the sows before, after and during farrowing and marketed the offspring to 4-H and FFA members.

Clyne and Burkitt will receive their American Degrees during the National FFA Convention in October.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA held its annual summer picnic for new members and their families on Aug. 11. During the meeting, junior Hunter Hickey was awarded FFA Member of the Month. Under the direction of president Dally Meek, members participated in various relationship-building activities.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Forty-six members of Hillsdale FFA participated in the county rural soil judging contest on Sept. 10. The top ten scorers who will be eligible to compete at the district level on Sept. 24 are Reed Twining, Jillian Cowger, Maci Atterholt, Kahlen Simmons, Aurora Martin, Valerie Raubenolt, Julia Murawski, Jordyn Fickes, Blake Schwan and Emma Snyder.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA participated in an Adopt a Highway clean-up on Aug. 26, walking the sides of State Route 39 picking up trash for one mile in both directions of the high school. Those who participated were Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Makenzie Mast, Madison Ringwalt, Gabby Yates, Malachia Spencer, Zander Croskey, Ellectra Beachy, Courtney Crider, Shane Lorentz, Claire Drzazga, Steven Grandstaff, Jenna Brumme, Ava Eberhard, Emma Eberhard, Easton Uhl, Gabby Fowler, Garrett Fowler, Blake Patterson, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Madison Mittman and Jack Jewell.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its annual parent and member opening meeting Aug. 26 at the Ogi pond.

During the meeting West Holmes FFA passed a number of motions: to pay for the jacket of the first member of each freshman class who recites the creed; to purchase a $50 gift card for the top salesman of the Fall Sale; to create apparel ideas for the apparel sale; to pay and participate in all contests this year; to conduct a Fall BBQ sauce and tins of nuts sale from Sept. 3-10 and an apparel sale from Sept. 16-23; to conduct various community service projects throughout the year; to send members to Greenhand Camp; to send juniors, seniors and officers to the fifth-grade farm tour on Sept. 24 and pay for supplies; to allow any member that sells $250 of BBQ sauce to get their FFA jacket or Greenhand camp for free or $400 for both; to sponsor the farm safety poster contest for the fifth-grade farm tour and award first place with a $25 gift card, second with $15 and 3rd with $10, and to send sophomores to county and district soils.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Officers Rylee Howard and Addison Flynn represented the Black River FFA at Medina County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting, recently, where they met Ohio State Representative Melanie Miller.