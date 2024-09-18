Farm and Dairy announces new publisher, Jordan Roberts

SALEM, Ohio — After nearly 27 years at the helm of Farm and Dairy, Publisher Scot Darling will retire from his role leading the acclaimed agricultural newspaper and as chief executive officer of Farm and Dairy’s parent company, Lyle Printing and Publishing.

Jordan Roberts, currently serving as chief operating officer of Lyle Printing and Publishing, will succeed Darling in both these roles.

Darling has led the family-owned company since the early 1980s and became publisher/chief executive officer after his father, Wayne T. Darling, retired from the same role in 1997.

“My roots with Farm and Dairy run deep,” Scot Darling said. “Both my grandfather, J.T. Darling, and my father, W.T. Darling, served as publishers before me. It has been an honor to continue their legacy. I have also had the great pleasure of working alongside longtime editors Eldon Groves and Susan Crowell, and I truly appreciate the talents of our current editor, Rachel Wagoner.”

Throughout his career, Darling has dedicated himself to serving the agricultural and auctioneering communities, who he describes as “the best customers one could ever ask for. I am appreciative of our dedicated reader base and the support of our advertisers. Without them, nothing else is possible.”

Darling will continue with the company as Chairman of the Board and maintain an advisory role. His brother, Thomas Darling, will continue his role as President of Lyle Printing and Publishing, leading the company’s Commercial Printing operations, as he has for the past 30 years.

Roberts, who has been chief operating officer since 2013, brings extensive experience from both the digital and print sides of the business.

He views the next few years of operations as the most challenging but exciting years the company has had post-pandemic.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead and learn from the incredible team producing the Farm and Dairy every week,” Roberts said. “We have a small staff with big talent. Our fresh editorial perspective covers a wide range of big topics such as farmland shortage, climate change, safety and regulatory concerns, all the way down to giving you a recipe to plan your next meal. This, along with award-winning design and features about folks our readers can relate to, is the content you cannot find anywhere else and sets Farm and Dairy apart as something truly special.”