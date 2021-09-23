Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 23, 2021

OBERLIN, Ohio — Donald Crawford, Olivia Galloway and Steven Jessel, all 2021 graduates of Firelands FFA, recently earned Ohio AgriBusiness Association credentials.

Crawford maintained SAEs in swine and poultry entrepreneurship, as well as job placements in lawn care, landscaping and grounds maintenance at Lorain County Fair.

Galloway maintained SAE records in job placement at Burnham’s Orchards and also had dairy steer entrepreneurship projects.

Jessel’s SAEs were placement with Lorain County Junior Fair Board, Hillcrest Orchard and Lewis Beef Farm.