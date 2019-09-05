Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 5, 2019

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA Livestock Judging Team, consisting of members, Grace French, Katie Woodruff, Jocyln Charville and Lilli White were the first place team at the Huron County Fair.

Woodruff won the overall individual category and Charville placed second.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — The Warren FFA chapter held a meeting Aug. 26. First, the officer team introduced themselves. Then the chapter talked about Washington County Fair and the Barlow Fair. Officers talked about the Taco Stand that the member must work at the Barlow Fair.

There is an upcoming L.I.A.R. to teach members how to make tacos and lemon shakes for the taco stand at the Barlow Fair.

The last thing discussed was the Chapter Fun Night, planned for Sept. 10th.

The meeting ended with members making scarecrows for Washington County Fair.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — On Aug. 14, the Norwayne FFA chapter held its annual Welcome Back Picnic for new and returning FFA members.

The picnic is a time to get to know everyone in the chapter and welcome new members.

This event is important to the chapter because they want all members to be involved and socialize with new people.

Each member brought food that starts with the same letter as their middle name and they played games such as nine square, hide-and-seek tag, and the snake game.

After that, members sat around the fire and enjoyed each other’s company. Members involved said they had a fun time.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter was recognized in the 2019 National Chapter Award program.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

This is Black River’s fifth consecutive year to earn the honor. Chapters that received star ratings during judging in late July will be recognized at the 2019 National FFA Convention at the end of October in Indianapolis.