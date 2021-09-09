Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 9, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA is welcoming Emily Schmitz as its new agricultural education student teacher. Schmitz, who grew up in New Western, Ohio, and has been involved in 4-H and FFA, is a student at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute.

The chapter also held an overnight officer retreat for the first time in three years. The three-day event included officer team bonding and planning for the school year. Officers also picked up garbage on State Route 302 for the Adopt A Highway program, set personal goals and participated in team activities.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter held its annual summer picnic Aug. 22, with 35 members and their families meeting for a potluck meal to celebrate the end of the summer and the beginning of a new school year.

The chapter officers planned and conducted relationship-building activities for officers and other members. Freshman Dylan Fickes and junior Jake Hoverstock won the cornhole tournament.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA members recently attended the 100th annual Huron County Fair. Projects that members took ranged from livestock to tractor restoration, to welding and woodworking.

Chapter president Holden Nuhn was the first attendant to the fair king and won a best in show award for still exhibits. Vice president Katie Woodruff was the premier swine exhibitor for the junior fair and placed third in the showman of showmen contest.

Treasurer Colton White took first place with a welding project at the fair. Reporter Joselyn Charville won the most creative woodworking project award and went home with one first place and two-second places with her horse.