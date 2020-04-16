Roundup of gardening news for April 16, 2020

GEAUGA COUNTY

With Ohio State University Extension offices temporarily closed, gardeners can reach out for master gardener help and information through email at mggeauga@yahoo.com. The master gardener volunteers are OSU Extension-trained to educate others.

For more details on what to include in your email, visit www.geauga.osu.edu. The email will be checked Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)