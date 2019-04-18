Roundup of gardening news for April 18, 2019

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (Pa.)

Garden and landscape symposium. The 24th annual Garden & Landscape Symposium of Western Pennsylvania, presented by Penn State Extension, will be held April 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillman Center for the Performing Arts at Shady Side Academy Senior School, Fox Chapel, Pa. Experts and authors will share their knowledge on topics of interest to horticulture professionals and serious home gardeners. The symposium includes breakfast and lunch.

To register, go to extension.psu.edu/garden-landscape-symposium or call 412-482-3465. The fee is $120. The Garden Marketplace is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. It is located in the indoor Ice Arena on the Shady Side Senior School campus. The marketplace will feature a daffodil show.

BEAVER COUNTY (Pa.)

Garden day. The Pennsylvania Gladiolus Society Garden Day will be April 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, Pennsylvania.

For information, call 724-775-7965 or visit pennsylvaniagladiolussociety.org.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY

Rain barrel workshop. Rural Action’s Middle Tuscarawas River Watershed Office will hold a free workshop to demonstrate how to install a rain barrel to a downspout on a home. The event will take place at their office beside Mineral City Park, 8728 N. High St., April 20 at 1 p.m. Participants will learn about the benefits of rain barrels and watch an installation demonstration.

A discounted rain barrel kit from the Norma Johnson Center will be available for purchase for $55. There is no fee to attend the workshop. Contact the office at 330-859-1050 or email brooke@ruralaction.org to reserve a spot. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/MudRunWatershed.