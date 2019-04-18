Roundup of FFA news for April 18, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Fourteen members of the Black River FFA chapter participated in spring career development events March 16, at the Ashland FFA Alumni Invitational.

The nature interpretation team placed eighth overall and consisted of William Blicha, ninth, and Collin Burnett, eighth.

The horse judging team placed second out of 25 teams and 101 individuals.

The team consisted of Chloee Howard (second), Abigail Groesser (13th), Zoe Sumskis (16th), Madison Bias (25th), Melanie Grove, Breann Czarny, Cassie Stroud and Serinty Bagley.

The general livestock team earned sixth place out of 23 teams. Team members consisted of Anna Shearer (11th), Jared Bradford (49th), Hope Diaz, and Rebecca Stroud.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington FFA chapter went to the state competition for grain merchandising April 2.

Dylan Andolsek, Savannah McKee, Hannah Downs and Taylor Michel, who were coached by Zach Bolinger, all traveled to Wilmington College to compete. Individually, McKee, Downs and Andolsek all placed in the top 10 in the state.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA Chapter held its annual FFA banquet April 10.

Thirty-four members received Greenhand degrees, 21 members earned the chapter FFA degree, and three members will be receiving their State FFA Degrees.

The 2019-2020 officers were installed: Taylor Mechlin, president; Cheyenne Adkins and Jami Brossenne, vice presidents; Kennedy Short, secretary; Griffin Brinkman, treasurer; Lilly Beebe, reporter; Kelbee Coffman, sentinel; and the student adviser, Kelby Craig.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA celebrated its 56th annual chapter banquet April 11.

This year the Crestview FFA made more than $2,030 from the Student Labor Auction. The Alumni Silent Auction and pie auction made more than $2,063 for scholarships.

The award banquet started with the FFA opening ceremony performed by the 2018-2019 officer team.

The officer team consisted of Sierra May, president; Molly Ardis and Elly Motter, vice president; Sierra Schaffer, secretary; Allene Watson, treasurer; Emily Fry and Destiny, co-reporters; Savannah Stuart, student adviser; Leo Ringler, sentinel; Kennedy Moore, officer at large.

This year 22 members received their Greenhand degrees. The chapter degree recipients were: Alivia Barber, Andrew Bright, Arianna Tackett, Austin Hendrix, Austin Barcroft, Brandie Hill, Breannah Roberts, Carson Ringler, Catherine Fussner, Chely Holzworth, Collin Glaze, Destiny LaFever, Grayson Littleton, Jessica Brown, Kataria Fidler, Kenndi Smith, Moore, Leighla Gray, Mariah Maynard, Olivia Amert, Patty Whitt, and Payton Eichelberger.

This year four members earned their State Degree: Elly Motter, Leo Ringler, Sierra Schaffer and Allene Watson.

Three recipients will receive an American degrees, Justin Bond, Kathy Lehman and Jay Oswalt.

This year’s Star Greenhands went to Rylie Baker, Zoe Lutman and Powell.

The Star Chapter Farmer award was presented to Amert, Barcroft, Brown, LaFever and C. Ringler.

This year’s Outstanding Committee Chair was presented to Barcroft.

The Outstanding Sales award was presented to Motter.

This year’s Outstanding Junior award was presented to May, Schaffer, L. Ringler, Watson, Fry and Motter. Outstanding Senior award was presented to Cailyn Rogers, Stuart and Ardis.

The recipients of the Honorary Chapter Degree were Joel Albright and Ben and Lauren Smith.

The 2019-2020 officers are: May, president; Schaffer and Motter, co-vice president; Fry, secretary; Watson, treasurer; LaFever, reporter; Grayson Littelton and Henthorn, co-student adviser; Barcroft, sentinel; Brown and Powell, co-historians; and Amert and Baker, co-parliamentarian.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — Members, families, alumni, friends, and supporters of the Smithville FFA gathered for the annual banquet.

The officer team included president, Abby Stoll; vice president, Austin Dotterer; secretary, Joel Shoup; treasurer, Braden Young; assistant treasurer, Catie Stoll; reporter, Jacob Weinman; student adviser, Luke Hostetler; and sentinel, Noah Navratil.

Auctioneer Jeff “Jake” Gasser called the live auction of donated items with proceeds generated for the chapter activities.

In recognition of their dedication and contribution, the annual Blue and Gold Award was presented to Jeff and Nancy Kauffman.

The Honorary Chapter Membership was awarded to Jennifer Shutt.

The Dekalb Outstanding Senior Award was presented to Austin Dotterer. The Star Chapter Degree was presented to Adrian Dotterer.

The Star Greenhand Degree was presented to Kailyn Wickens.

Earning the State Gold Rating for officer’s books were Joel Shoup with his secretary’s book, Young with the treasurer’s book, and a Silver Rating was awarded to Weinman for his reporter’s scrapbook.

The State Degree was earned by Weinman this year. The American Degree was earned by Frank Becker, Jacob Studer, and Chris Tomic.

The chapter’s top fruit salesmen included Luke Hostetler at the top, with Morgan Johnson placing second highest, and Morgan Garhart placing third.

Earning the Chapter Degree were Maddie Baltic, Adrian Dotterer, Garhart, Morgan Johnson, Brooke Loving and Catie Stoll.

Third-year members included Hostetler, Gabe Lengacher, Alyson Shorb, Alyssa Shorb, Ethan Stoll and Jacob Weinman.

Fourth-year members included Austin Dotterer, Noah Navratil, Joel Shoup, Abby Stoll, and Braden Young.

Three $500 college scholarships were presented to Shoup, Austin Dotterer and Stoll.

The Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship, a $900 value, from the Smithville FFA Alumni was awarded to Baltic, Johnson and Wickens.

Presiding over the chapter for the 2019-2020 year will be Weinman as president, Hostetler as vice president, Stoll as secretary, Adrian Dotterer as treasurer, Johnson as reporter, Wickens as student adviser and Garhart as sentinel.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The Utica FFA Chapter has been working on spring career development events (CDE).

At the Ashland Invitational March 16, the chapter competed in three events. The team came in 31st out of 32 teams in Equine, 37th out of 46 teams in General Livestock and 12th out of 20 teams in Milk Quality and Products.

Trina Orr came in 22nd place, Shaeley Warner in 27th place and Aramaik Wright came in 26th place.

Three CDE teams competed at the state of Ohio contest March 23. The team placed 115th out of 118 teams in Equine, 169th out of 173 teams in General Livestock and 9th out of 28 teams in Milk Quality and Products.

Seth Blake came in 595th place out of 966 participants. Warner placed 19th out of 117 participants. Team members were Kim Hornyak, Trina Orr, Shaeley Warner and Aramaik Wright.