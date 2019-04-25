Roundup of gardening news for April 25, 2019

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (Pa.)

Garden and landscape symposium. The 24th annual Garden & Landscape Symposium of Western Pennsylvania, presented by Penn State Extension, will be held April 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hillman Center for the Performing Arts at Shady Side Academy Senior School, Fox Chapel, Pa. Experts and authors will share their knowledge on topics of interest to horticulture professionals and serious home gardeners. The symposium includes breakfast and lunch.

To register, go to extension.psu.edu/garden-landscape-symposium or call 412-482-3465. The fee is $120. The Garden Marketplace is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27. It is located in the indoor Ice Arena on the Shady Side Senior School campus. The marketplace will feature a daffodil show.

BEAVER COUNTY (Pa.)

Garden day. The Pennsylvania Gladiolus Society Garden Day will be April 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in Beaver Valley Mall, Monaca, Pennsylvania.

For information, call 724-775-7965 or visit pennsylvaniagladiolussociety.org.

CARROLL COUNTY

Homesteading. The backyard homesteading program will continue May 9 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Community Garden at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, 106 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton.

This workshop will help to improve your garden with the following topics: effective transplanting, weed I.D. and management and keeping wildlife out.

Register for this free workshop by calling 330-627-9852 or email katelyn.valdinger@carrollswcd.org. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit www.carrollswcd.org/backyard-homesteading.

COSHOCTON COUNTY

Wildflower walk. There will be a spring wildflower walk April 27 at Clary Gardens with the Coshocton County Master Gardener volunteers. The walk will start at 10 a.m. and participants will take a guided tour of the wildflowers on the Clary Gardens Woodland Trail.

Meet at the upper parking lot by the tan house. Clary Gardens is 1/4 mile west of Coshocton on state Route 541, across from Sprout Garden Center.

For more information, call OSU Extension office at 740-622-2265 or Clary Gardens at 740-622-6524.

• • •

Hydrangea workshop. OSU Extension in Coshocton County is offering a Hydrangea School April 30 at the at the Coshocton County Services Building, Room 145, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Ohio, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join OSU Extension Educator Eric Barrett to discover the world of hydrangeas. Learn about types, care, pruning and bloom times. You’ll receive a reference chart to take to the garden center and a hydrangea plant to take home.

The registration fee for this workshop is $30 per person. Make checks payable to OSU Extension. Mail to Coshocton Extension office, 724 S. Seventh St., Room 110, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.

Registration includes handouts, light refreshments and a hydrangea plant to take home for your landscape. Due to space limitations, this program will be limited to the first 50 registrants.

Call the Coshocton County Extension at 740-622-2265 for more information.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Tools of the trade. A Tools of the Trade program will be May 4, 10-11 a.m., at Geauga County OSU Extension office, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton. Gardening tools will be discussed.

Register by calling 440-834-4656.

• • •

Chesterland plant sale. Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland, annual plant sale, May 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chester Town Hall, 12701 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland. Rain or shine.

Perennials, annuals, shrubs, herbs and hanging baskets. Shop the Garden Shed for old, repurposed and new finds.

MAHONING COUNTY

Herb and plant sale. The Holborn Herb Growers Guild will hold its herb and plant sale May 18 at the Canfield Fairgrounds Vegetable Building, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road (State Route 46), Canfield, Gate 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will feature a large selection of herbs, perennials, succulents, fairy garden plants and twice loved perennials.

A book sale will feature gardening and herb books. It also will sell cookbooks, including the Holborn Herb Growers Guild cookbook Herbal Fare.

The sale is free and open to the public. Only cash or checks will be accepted. Call co-chair Virginia at 330-406-0364 or Carol at 330-720-7142 with questions.

• • •

Plant and Pest Clinic. Plant and Pest Clinic is open all year and staffed by Master Gardener Volunteers now through Oct. 31.

They research and identify insects, find the problem with sick pepper plants, explain blackened spots on tomatoes, investigate brown-spotted lawns and assist with many other garden problems each year, and all at no cost to the community.

For more information, call 330-533-5538, visit the OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio, or check the website at mahoning.osu.edu.

MEDINA COUNTY

Children’s workshop. Incredible Edibles is scheduled for May 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wolf Creek Environmental Center, 6100 Ridge Road, Sharon Center, Ohio.

Cost is $6 per participating child. Parental or adult supervision is required for the duration of the program. Registration forms can be found online at medina.osu.edu under events. Pre-registration is required. Registration deadline is April 26 or until class is full.

STARK COUNTY

Plant sale, gardening seminars. The Wilderness Center’s native plant sale will be April 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and April 28, 1-4 p.m. at 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot, Ohio.

Gardening seminars will also be April 27. Cost is $5 per session, payable at the door.

Soil: The Ecosystem Under Our Feet, 10-11 a.m., Jeffery Corney;

Promoting Wildlife Diversity in Your Yard, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Lynda Price;

Gardening for Pollinators, 1-2 p.m., Pat Dutton;

Free Wildflower Walk, 2:15-3:30 p.m., Paula and Tim Lavey.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (PA)

Plant sale. Westmoreland County Master Gardener Plant Sale will feature annuals, herbs, vegetables, perennials, ornamental grasses, native plants, some woody plants and more. The sale will be May 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 214 Donohoe Road, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist with selection. Soil tests and help clinic available. Soil Test kits are $9. For questions, call 724-837-1402.

