Roundup of gardening news for April 6, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Gardening helpline. The Geauga County Master Gardeners opened its gardening helpline in April. People can send gardening questions by email any time to mggeauga@yahoo.com or call or visit during office hours, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The phone number is 440-834-4656

Include a detailed description of the problem along with your full name, address, and phone number in email submissions. Feel free to send a photo of the gardening problem. The more information and details the better.

Composting class. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District invites teachers, residents and anyone interesting in composting to this after school special from 4-5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Bainbridge Library. Learn about composting basics and benefits, different composting methods and how to avoid common composting problems. A special presentation will also be given by Madeline Ramsey, a Kenston High School student who successfully started a composting program at her school. This in-person program is free, but registration is required by visiting geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/9725545 or calling 440-543-5611.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)