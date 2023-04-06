Help us identify Item No. 1243

Hello from Hazard and Happy Easter!

We had another guess come in on Item No. 1242. A.F. Fritz, of Valencia, Pennsylvania, said it is a shovel that was used in coal mines.

We had many different guesses on the item last week, including a “spoon and slick,” a tool to create gates in the sand, a brass shoe horn, something to take the ashes out of a coal burning stove, a tractor clutch pedal or vintage tractor part, striker for bricks and blocks, a shopkeeper dry goods scoop or an ash or sand shovel.

Sue Leipold, of Hickory, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1242. She thinks it may be a bricklayer’s mortar striker, but she is not sure.

• • •

Mark Wilson, of Malta, Ohio, said Item No. 1243 is a tool to connect and pull sucker rods from a shallow water or gas and oil well.

Marshall Clark, of Scio, Ohio, submitted the item. He said the top is a swivel. The slotted item on the bottom turns.

Take another look and let us know if you agree or disagree with Mark? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.