Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 16, 2018

ASHLAND COUNTY

Pollinators program. Ashland University’s Environmental Studies Center, located at the AU Black Fork Wetlands, 2636 Ashland Road, will continue with its “Naturalist on Duty” events Aug. 18. This month’s free event will focus on “Pollinators and Prairies.”

The informal, come-when-you-can style program runs from 10 a.m. until noon.

