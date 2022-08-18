Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 18, 2022

MAHONING COUNTY

Plant exchange. The master gardener volunteers at OSU Extension Mahoning and Columbiana County will host the Bring One, Take One: Plant Exchange Aug. 20. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the exchange starts at 10 a.m. To participate in the exchange, bring one or more plants with you and label them with the plant name, flower color, expected height and growing conditions. There will be up to two more exchange rounds depending on plants available.

In addition to the plant exchange, there will be a plant, garden art, and garden item sale from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Plants for sale are sourced from the gardens of master gardener volunteers and will include natives, shrubs, shade and sun perennials, bulbs and house plants. Master gardeners will be available to answer your plant questions and help carry your purchases. The garden art sale will include indoor/outdoor decorative items made by master gardener volunteers including leaf castings and flowerpots.

To learn more about what plants are eligible, visit go.osu.edu/boto. For questions, contact the Mahoning County extension at 330-533-5538.

STARK COUNTY

Master rain gardener certification course. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting registrations for a six-class course that will provide step-by-step training to design and install your own rain garden. The course will be Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., beginning Sept. 15 and lasting until Oct. 13. The cost for the course is $25 and includes a metal certification sign to display once you successfully graduated from the course.

For more information about the course, including a syllabus outlining each class, visit starkswcd.org or call the Stark Soil and Water Conservation District office at 330-451-7645. To register for the course, visit the office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with payment in the form of check or exact cash. Seats are limited.

