Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 25, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Rain barrels. The Geauga Soil Conservation District is rolling out the barrels of their 2022 Rain Barrel Yard Art Campaign. Through this community initiative, local artists transform 55-gallon recycled plastic barrels into rain barrels.

By collecting rooftop runoff for watering landscapes, lawns and flower gardens, these decorated barrels help save water, alleviate flooding and reduce stormwater pollution. Five artists have each painted a barrel that uniquely reflects Geauga County’s natural, cultural, agricultural or historical resources.

This year’s artists and their masterpieces include: “The Goddess of the Wetlands” by Julie Bell, “Dusk” by Yvonne Delgado Thomas, “200 Years” by Bob Kolcum, “Patchwork Geauga” by Beth Halasz and “Edible Ohio” by Florida Forreal.

These decorated rain barrels will be displayed at the Geauga SWCD office, the Geauga County Fair and the district’s annual meeting Oct. 18 and are available for bidding at these locations or at geaugaswcd.com until 3 p.m., Oct. 20. Be sure to check the current bid amount of each barrel prior to submitting a bid.

All proceeds will go toward the district’s education programs. For more information visit geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)