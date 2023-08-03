Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 3, 2023

DAUPHIN COUNTY (Pa.) or ONLINE

Home Gardening Series: In Love with Fabulous Ferns. Learn about native eastern North American ferns and how to incorporate them into your landscape on Oct. 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Olewine Nature Center at Wildwood Park, 100 Wildwood Way, Harrisburg, Pa. Participants can attend the event either in person or virtually.

Join Penn State Master Gardener Kevin Kelly for an in-depth discussion about ferns suitable for outdoor gardens in northeastern climates. Ferns are ancient plants and are often underused. The presentation will focus on garden-worthy selections, mainly native to eastern North America, and will show how to incorporate these fabulous plants into your garden.

This event is for home gardeners interested in learning about how to grow ferns in their landscape with a focus on eastern North American natives. Those in attendance will learn about the origins and life cycles of ferns, using ferns in the landscape and choosing garden-worthy selections of native (and some non-native) ferns.

Find more information and register for the event at https://web.cvent.com/event/0b906fcd-3beb-4c5a-bc02-4c26e29979af/summary.

• • •

ONLINE

Fall Into Gardening. Join the Master Gardeners of Columbia County for their annual Fall into Gardening symposium on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

This virtual webinar will help those in attendance prepare for spring gardening. The growing season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still garden. The topics covered will include everything you need to know about those white grubs in your lawn, planting spring bulbs and introductory fruit tree pruning. Time will also be provided at the end of each presentation to answer your questions live.

For more information and to register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/77213606-e289-46eb-b6c5-b668be22b77d/summary.

Hydroponics Growers School 101. Learn more about growing hydroponic vegetables on a small scale. Topics will include an overview of different types of vegetables suitable for hydroponic growing, which ones are the easiest and most challenging to grow, growing methods, and what equipment is needed for you to grow them. Penn State Extension specialists will also discuss the food safety considerations needed to implement based on the requirements of the Produce Safety Rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act.

This webinar is available until Nov. 28. registration is required.

For more information and to register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/517ad2f4-7daf-4e7b-84c9-1aadaeba89bc/summary.

• • •

MAHONING COUNTY

Plant exchange. Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties will hold their annual “Bring One, Take One” Plant Exchange and Sale on Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at the Mahoning County OSU Extension office, located at 490 S. Broad St, Canfield, OH 44406. This event offers an opportunity for a plant exchange, a plant sale, a garden art sale, as well as a used garden tools sale.

Check-in for the plant exchange will begin at 9 a.m. and round one of the exchange will start at 10 a.m. To participate in the exchange, bring one or more plants with you and have them labeled with the plant name, flower color, expected height and growing conditions. Master Gardener Volunteers will be there to assist in labeling if needed. There are up to two more exchange rounds depending on the plants available.

The Plant Sale includes items sourced and grown by master gardener volunteers’ gardens and will include natives, shrubs, shade and sun perennials, bulbs and house plants. Master Gardeners will be available to answer your plant questions and help carry your purchases.

The Master Gardener Volunteers have also created unique indoor and outdoor garden art items that will be on sale in addition to the “Tools and Treasures” sale — a collection of gently used garden tools and garden items available for purchase.

Come ready to shop with cash or check payable to OSU Extension Mahoning County. Parking is available on-site.

To learn more about what plants are eligible and for more event information please call OSU Extension Mahoning County at (330) 533-5538 or visit the event website here: https://go.osu.edu/boto2023.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)