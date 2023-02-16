Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 16, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Composting basics for backyards and schoolyards. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District invites teachers, residents and anyone interesting in composting to this after school program, April 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bainbridge Library. Learn about composting basics and benefits, different composting methods and how to avoid common composting problems.

A presentation will be given by Madeline Ramsey, a Kenston High School student who successfully started a composting program at her school. This in-person program is free, but registration is required by visiting geaugalibrary.libcal.com/event/9725545 or calling 440-543-5611.

LAKE COUNTY

Woodland Wednesday winter tree ID: Leaves are for chumps. Learn to use buds, twigs, bark, bud scars, form and surrounding habitat to identify woody species all year without their leaves, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Lantern Court Estate at Camp Red Oak, 9203 Kirtland Chardon Road in Kirtland. Featured speakers include Natalie Gertz-Young, Lake SWCD conservation educator, and Eddie Lagucki, Red Oak Camp horticulturalist.

This free, in-person program is limited and registration is required by visiting woodlandwednesdaysmarch2023.eventbrite.com. Call 440-350-2033 for more information. Collaborators include farm bureaus; Natural Resources Conservation rvice; Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull soil and water conservation districts; division of forestry; and Holden Forests and Gardens. For more information, visit ofbf.org/counties.

PIKE COUNTY

Fruit pruning. The Ohio State University South Centers is hosting a free two-part online Fruit Pruning School, March 9 and March 14 that will be conducted virtually via the Zoom communications platform. Part 1 March 9 will focus on pruning fruit trees including apple, peach and pear. Part 2 will be held March 14 and will cover small fruits like blueberries, grapes and raspberries.

Both sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. Register at s/pruningschool no later than March 6. Recordings will be available afterward, so you can access the event on-demand.

STARK COUNTY

Rain barrels and compost bins. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host Rain Barrels and Compost Bins, Feb. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The program will be available in-person and online via Zoom. Topics covered include the installation and upkeep of rain barrels, diverter kits and compost bins.

This program will be offered in-person at the USDA Service Center Conference Room, 2650 Richville Drive SE in Massillon, Ohio. For those interested in attending, visit starkswcd.org or call 330-451-7645 to register.

