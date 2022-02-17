Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 17, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Master gardener volunteers will offer a workshop on building bird, bat and bee houses March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. Space is limited to 12 participants, and the cost is $25. Materials and information about needs of birds, bats and bees, when and where to place houses and how to maintain them will be provided.

There will also be refreshments and a door prize drawing for two purple martin houses. Face masks and social distancing are required. The class will be at the Geauga County Ohio State University Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, in Burton. To register, call 440-834-4656 and mail checks payable to OSU Extension to P.O. Box 387, Burton, Ohio 44021.

PORTAGE COUNTY

The Portage County Master Gardeners and Portage Soil and Water Conservation District will host a virtual workshop on cover crops for home gardens and integrated pest management Feb. 26, 10-11:30 a.m. The free workshop will discuss key elements of an integrated pest management program and help participants learn strategies for managing garden pests.

The workshop will also cover how cover crops can boost soil help in home gardens. To register, visit ipmcovercrops.eventbrite.com, call 330-235-6815 or lvogel@portageswcd.org.

WAYNE COUNTY

Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District will host a lawn care workshop March 2, 6-7 p.m. The district will share environmentally-friendly ways to dispose of branches, shrub clippings and leaves and tips for a healthy and robust lawn. Gary Horrisberger, of Holmes Lab, will discuss soil testing and fertilizer application to maximize grass growth while minimizing cost and nutrient runoff.

For a link to the virtual meeting, visit wayneswcd.org or contact the office at 330-263-5376.

OHIO

The Ohio State University South Centers is hosting an expanded, three-part Online Fruit Pruning School March 1 and March 8. This is a free, virtual event. New this year will be an entire session focused on training and pruning apple trees, 9:30-10:45 a.m., March 1. Parts two and three will be March 8, beginning with grapes at 9:30 a.m. and continuing with raspberries at 11 a.m.

Anyone wishing to attend should register no later than Feb. 28, at go.osu.edu/pruningschool.

