Super Olympic bowl sports ball weekend

Well, this is a big weekend for sports ball fan-type persons. I am not one of them but I’m happy for other people who enjoy watching other people do athletic things. I watch other people paint walls and renovate their homes on television, so I am not in any position to judge.

By the time you read this, we will know who won the Super Bowl. Furthermore, some of you may even still care. The rest of us will still be discussing a.) the commercials or b.) the half-time show.

I’m firmly convinced that I am not alone in taking part in Super Bowl celebrations primarily for the snacks. I also am a fan of those Clydesdales, puppies and celebrities hawking snack chips and soda.

Super Bowl commercials can usually be counted on for at least one pickup truck commercial so moving as to make me cry. Honestly, some of those commercials are better than entire Hollywood movies. I also really like buffalo chicken dip.

Games

In the meantime, the Winter Olympics have been on for somewhere between two weeks and 200 years. I have lost count. I am by no stretch of the imagination a super fan. I don’t wish the Olympics any ill will, I simply don’t care to watch more than tidbits and snippets and even then — only sparingly.

Media reports indicate that I am not alone. Viewership for the Olympics is at an all-time low. I feel for those athletes who deserve recognition. I also don’t think it’s really their fault. Simply put there are more choices than ever that push the Olympics to the back of some minds.

In the olden days of yore, you had roughly three television stations. Coverage took over the airwaves for the duration of the games. One of our three available television stations would show the Olympics. The other two remaining stations would loop Quincy reruns and maybe a few episodes of The Little Rascals.

If you wanted to watch television during the Olympics, you watched the Olympics. With an almost captive audience, viewership was almost guaranteed.

Worried

I applaud all the athletes and hope the Olympic sports ball bowl of superbness is safe and fun for all! Go, team! Touchdown! Home run! Stick the landing! I want to be excited about televised sports, but I just can’t muster the enthusiasm. I think it may be due to all the grimacing I do while watching. I’m worried for those folks!

I think there is just a big disconnect for me on how one gets into things like “half-pipe slalom skull fracture spinning jump.” That may not be the actual term for the event but for many of them, it really fits.

Many Olympic athletes started their death-defying sports at a very young age. Frankly, I am in awe of the amazing level of calm that must have been exhibited by their parents.

I’m trying to imagine what would have made me want to get up before dawn to watch my child fling him or herself down a mountain at high rates of speed. The answer: nothing. Nothing would do that.

I absolutely respect the hard work and dedication of these athletes. I know there are solid answers to why people pursue these cold and scary things.

As someone who prefers to be warm, dry and safe, we will just have to agree to disagree on whether wanting to propel yourself headfirst down a luge is a clear sign of insanity. (I am no expert but I feel like it just has to be).